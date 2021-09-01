Calendar-Boomerang

WEDNESDAY

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Harbon Park located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.

THURSDAY

CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. Thursday at for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, located at 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.

ONGOING

Starting this week, local residents can get $25 in gift cards if you get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up for other weekly raffles and more information, visit https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.

