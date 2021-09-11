Albany County Detention Center
Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
• Christian Weber, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible battery, resisting.
• Kolton Brenneman, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol, false ID, interference.
• Angel Carranza, 23, Medicine Bow, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Kyle Mallon, 24, Maryland, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Dezarey Garcia, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jacob Rodri, 39, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, child endangerment, driving under suspension, trespassing.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
• Joseph Sutcliffe, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting, interference.
• Marc Gonzales, 43, Colorado, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance.
• Joshua Nichols, 32, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible interference, felony possession of controlled substance.
• Scott Bressette, 56, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Joseph Ortegon, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, hit and run, felony interference, open container, no insurance.
• Harold Close, 60, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
• 3:18 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 6:26 p.m., 2000 block of Riverside Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 7:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, traffic/road rage.
• 7:55 p.m., 3200 block of PFE Rd., trespassing.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
• 10:27 a.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
• 11 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, theft.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
• 8:41 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting.
• 11:28 a.m., Chimney Lamp Road, theft.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
• 2:39 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 5:15 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 8:38 a.m., 1200 block of Apache Dr., emergency.
• 9:29 a.m., 300 block of E. Lewis St., theft.
• 11:47 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 11:58 a.m., 1300 block of Beaufort St., accident.
• 3:18 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 5:13 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
• 5:30 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 6:26 p.m., 2000 block of Riverside Dr., possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
• 7:59 a.m., intersection of Wister Dr. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:26 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:45 a.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and Centennial Dr., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:47 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 12:06 p.m., 500 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 1:50 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 1:51 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 2:39 p.m., 600 block of E. Curtis St., animal/wildlife.
• 5:22 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Reynolds St., accident.
• 6:47 p.m., intersection of N. Sixth St. and E. Lewis St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 8:19 p.m., 800 block of N. Third St., fighting.
• 10:20 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Harney St., animal/destroyed-firearm.
• 11:35 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
• 6:04 a.m., 600 block of N. 11th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:22 p.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing.
• 1:25 p.m., 1100 block of Owen Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
• 3:25 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Fremont St., accident.
• 3:46 p.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., animal/wildlife.
• 8:34 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. McCue St., animal/wildlife.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
• 4:39 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 4:54 a.m., 1300 block of N. Fifth St., emergency.
• 7:37 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 8:41 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting.
• 10:09 a.m., 1400 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 10:21 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., emergency.
• 1:18 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 2:28 p.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:07 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 3:46 p.m., 600 block of S. Pine St., emergency.
• 3:57 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 8:12 p.m., 900 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:52 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
• 9:10 p.m., 600 block of Skyline Rd., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.