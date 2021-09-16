Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• Manuel Flores, 43, Colorado, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• David Presson, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, no interlock.
• Neil Anderson, 30, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Scott Joseph, 55, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, stop sign.
• Caleb Cross, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, lane use.
• Sean Jansen, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Chelsea Begay, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, interference, no insurance.
• Benjamin Corsaro, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, no insurance.
• Richard Fitzgerald, 23, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
• Isaiah Saiz, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, underage consumption of alcohol.
• Angellee Lipscomb, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, no registration, underage consumption of alcohol.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• 6:26 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, emergency.
• 7:51 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., vandalism.
• 9:45 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident.
• 2:11 p.m., Forest Service Road 517, grass/wildland fire.
• 6:15 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., traffic hazard.
• 6:17 p.m., Wyoming Highway 11, emergency.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Gibbon St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:02 p.m., Albany County area, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
• 1:54 a.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driver.
• 2:11 a.m., intersection of Soldier Springs Rd. and Dally Ridge Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 12:59 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 2:24 p.m., intersection of Herrick Ln. and Wyoming Highway 130, trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• 1:43 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 7:02 a.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:49 a.m., 100 block of S. Hodgeman, animal/bite.
• 11:28 a.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and W. Curtis St., traffic hazard.
• 12:02 p.m., 1900 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:46 p.m., 900 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:12 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., disorderly conduct.
• 4:41 p.m., 2000 block of Redtail Ct., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7 p.m., 1400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 9:07 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, accident.
• 9:44 p.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., emergency.
• 9:48 p.m., 1800 block of N. 11th St., possible impaired driver.
• 10:14 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., accident.
• 11:15 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 11:27 p.m., 600 block of S. Ninth St., emergency.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
• 12:27 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID.
• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and Gibbon St., possible impaired driver.
• 4:19 a.m., 600 block of E. Flint St., emergency.
• 12:55 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., criminal entry/vehicle.
• 6:06 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:17 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:13 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. University Ave., hit and run.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
• 12:04 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:07 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
• 1:10 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:12 a.m., 200 block of E. Custer St., theft/bicycles.
• 2:06 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Hancock St., possible impaired driver.
• 2:11 a.m., intersection of Soldier Springs Rd. and Dally Ridge Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 7:22 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:27 a.m., 1800 block of N. 11th St., emergency.
• 12:27 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., emergency.
• 12:40 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 1:21 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 5:13 p.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., assault and battery.
• 7:46 p.m., 1400 block of N. Sixth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:04 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., theft.