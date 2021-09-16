Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

• Manuel Flores, 43, Colorado, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.

• David Presson, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, no interlock.

• Neil Anderson, 30, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

• Scott Joseph, 55, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, stop sign.

• Caleb Cross, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, lane use.

• Sean Jansen, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

• Chelsea Begay, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, interference, no insurance.

• Benjamin Corsaro, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, no insurance.

• Richard Fitzgerald, 23, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

• Isaiah Saiz, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, underage consumption of alcohol.

• Angellee Lipscomb, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, no registration, underage consumption of alcohol.

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

• 6:26 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, emergency.

• 7:51 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., vandalism.

• 9:45 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident.

• 2:11 p.m., Forest Service Road 517, grass/wildland fire.

• 6:15 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., traffic hazard.

• 6:17 p.m., Wyoming Highway 11, emergency.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Gibbon St., possible impaired driver.

• 1:02 p.m., Albany County area, possible domestic disturbance.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

• 1:54 a.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driver.

• 2:11 a.m., intersection of Soldier Springs Rd. and Dally Ridge Rd., possible impaired driver.

• 12:59 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.

• 2:24 p.m., intersection of Herrick Ln. and Wyoming Highway 130, trespassing.

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

• 1:43 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., emergency.

• 7:02 a.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.

• 7:49 a.m., 100 block of S. Hodgeman, animal/bite.

• 11:28 a.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and W. Curtis St., traffic hazard.

• 12:02 p.m., 1900 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible domestic disturbance.

• 12:46 p.m., 900 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.

• 1:12 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., disorderly conduct.

• 4:41 p.m., 2000 block of Redtail Ct., disturbance/harassment-threats.

• 7 p.m., 1400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident.

• 9:07 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, accident.

• 9:44 p.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., emergency.

• 9:48 p.m., 1800 block of N. 11th St., possible impaired driver.

• 10:14 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., accident.

• 11:15 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.

• 11:27 p.m., 600 block of S. Ninth St., emergency.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

• 12:27 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID.

• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and Gibbon St., possible impaired driver.

• 4:19 a.m., 600 block of E. Flint St., emergency.

• 12:55 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., criminal entry/vehicle.

• 6:06 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.

• 10:17 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.

• 11:13 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. University Ave., hit and run.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

• 12:04 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.

• 1:07 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., hit and run.

• 1:10 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.

• 1:12 a.m., 200 block of E. Custer St., theft/bicycles.

• 2:06 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Hancock St., possible impaired driver.

• 2:11 a.m., intersection of Soldier Springs Rd. and Dally Ridge Rd., possible impaired driver.

• 7:22 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.

• 8:27 a.m., 1800 block of N. 11th St., emergency.

• 12:27 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., emergency.

• 12:40 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., abandoned motor vehicle.

• 1:21 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.

• 5:13 p.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., assault and battery.

• 7:46 p.m., 1400 block of N. Sixth St., possible domestic disturbance.

• 8:04 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., theft.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus