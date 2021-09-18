Albany County Detention Center
Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
• David Lucke, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
• 2:41 a.m., intersection of No. 30th St. and Willett Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 8:48 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Baker St., possible impaired driver.
• 10:42 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
• 10:54 a.m., 100 block of Sweet Grass Cir., theft.
• 12:12 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 3:19 p.m., 5400 block of South View Rd., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
• 8:02 a.m., intersection of Forest Service Road 707 (Headquarters Road) and Wyoming Highway 210, motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 3:49 p.m., Interstate 80, grass/wildland fire.
• 5:52 p.m., 4200 block of Howe Rd., assault and battery.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
• 11:40 a.m., 100 block of Stallion St., trespassing.
• 1:51 p.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.
• 5:44 p.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
• 8:10 a.m., 300 block of N. Fourth St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 10:37 a.m., 300 block of W. Lyon St., vandalism.
• 2:43 p.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and E. Bradley St., accident.
• 2:53 p.m., 300 block of S. 12th St., vandalism.
• 3:08 p.m., 1300 block of E. Sully St., accident.
• 3:19 p.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., animal/wildlife.
• 5:47 p.m., 1500 block of Bill Nye Ave., trespassing.
• 5:49 p.m., 100 block of N. Sixth St., mail theft/tampering.
• 5:51 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., trespassing.
• 10:30 p.m., 500 block of S. Fillmore St., possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
• 2:56 a.m., 2100 block of Thornburgh Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:38 a.m., 500 block of N. 13th St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:37 a.m., 1400 block of E. Custer St., theft/bicycles.
• 10:35 a.m., 400 block of S. Second St., accident.
• 10:37 a.m., 2800 block of E. Garfield St., explosives/non-criminal.
• 11:17 a.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Gibbon St., accident.
• 11:23 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 11:33 a.m., intersection of Beaufort St. and N. 10th St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:35 a.m., intersection of Beaufort St. and N. 10th St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 12:19 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Fremont St., hit and run.
• 1:51 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:05 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 2:40 p.m., 200 block of E. Lewis St., accident.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
• 12:35 a.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., fighting.
• 2:29 a.m., 200 block of S. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:47 a.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., burglary/vehicle.
• 8:53 a.m., 200 block of E. Hancock St., hit and run.
• 10 a.m., 100 block of N. 15th St., animal/wildlife.
• 10:12 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 1:47 p.m., 800 block of S. Seventh St., emergency.
• 2:40 p.m., 200 block of E. Lewis St., accident.
• 2:51 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 3:34 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson Ave., hit and run.
• 4:45 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 8:10 p.m., 4400 block of Crow Dr., theft.
• 9:42 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:08 p.m., 900 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
• 1:38 a.m., 4400 block of Cheyenne Dr., emergency.
• 10:46 a.m., 1600 block of N. 28th St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 1:46 p.m., 2000 block of Grand Ave., abuse of vulnerable adult.
• 2:38 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary/vehicle.
• 3:50 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 3:58 p.m., 1000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:25 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 6:34 p.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident.
• 9:44 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:28 p.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., vandalism.