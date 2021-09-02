The following volunteer boards and commissions have openings:
• Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals
• Civil Service Commission
• Downtown Development authority
• Laramie Advisory Commission on Disabilities
• Laramie Youth Council (three spots open)
•Monolith Ranch committee (open in October)
• Planning Commission
• Traffic Safety Commission (new meeting time is second Thursday of the month at 3:30 p.m.)
Annual Louisa Swain re-enactment is SaturdayThis year’s Louisa Swain vote re-enactment will be held Saturday morning at the Louisa Swain Plaza in downtown Laramie across from Altitude Chop House.
Enjoy breakfast sweets and coffee from 9:30-10 a.m. as a prelude to the 10:30 re-enactment of Swain’s historic Sept. 6, 1870, achievement when she became the first woman in the United States to vote in a general election in Laramie.
This year’s celebration of the 151st anniversary of Swain’s vote also marks a milestone for local resident Weldon Tuck, who for many years drove to reality his dream of the Louisa Swain Foundation and Women’s History House. Tuck, executive director of the foundation, is wrapping up his time in Laramie to relocate to his home state of Virginia and is turning over ownership of the Women’s History House to the Laramie Plains Museum.
All are invited to the re-enactment and also to express their thanks and say goodbye to Tuck.