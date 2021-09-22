Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
• Crystal Crabtree, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension.
• Justin Lafever, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery, strangulation.
• Bridget Avila, n/a, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Kody Walter, 24, Lingle, was arrested for possible assault and battery.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
• Jacob Halquist, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Alejandro Meza, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Caden Webelow, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Anthony Flores, 42, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Anthony Fleak, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
• Ronney Lindsey, 57, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
• Shalinda Brown, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
• Braxton Brown, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible minor in possession of alcohol, impaired driver.
• Clay Waller, 42, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Jennifer Martin, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Elias Whiteplume, 24, Ethete, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Daniel Fetsco, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, damaging property.
• Riley Roedel, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible minor in possession of nicotine.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
• 11:28 a.m., 1400 block of E. Sully St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:10 p.m., 100 block of Valley Rd., theft.
• 9:41 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
• 2:21 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., fighting.
• 10:16 a.m., Interstate 80, grass/wildland fire.
• 4:36 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 5:20 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 7:16 p.m., Albany County area, grass/wildland fire.
• 8:32 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
• 9:37 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
• 11:15 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
• 12:18 p.m., 1800 block of Shilo Springs Rd., emergency.
• 1:45 p.m., 2400 block of Sky View Ln., emergency.
• 9:41 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 11:18 p.m., Wyoming Highway 34, accident.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
• 1:36 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 6:41 a.m., 200 block of E. Russell St., emergency.
• 7:42 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., vandalism.
• 7:45 a.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range. Rd., theft.
• 7:59 a.m., 1300 block of E. Flint St., vandalism.
• 10:29 a.m., 400 block of N. Pine St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 11:27 a.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:28 a.m., 1400 block of E. Sully St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:26 p.m., 600 block of E. University Ave., animal/wildlife.
• 2:04 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:25 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., possible sexual offense.
• 3:45 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:55 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:56 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery.
• 5:01 p.m., 1500 block of E. Garfield St., burglary/vehicle.
• 5:36 p.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and W. Hill Rd., hit and run.
• 8:40 p.m., 1800 block of E. Curtis St., animal/bite.
• 10:24 p.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.
• 10:36 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
• 12:31 a.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock St., fighting.
• 2:20 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 2:21 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., fighting.
• 2:40 a.m., intersection of S. 23rd St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 5:33 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary/business.
• 8:10 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 8:41 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., emergency.
• Noon, 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 12:24 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 12:41 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 1:36 p.m., 1100 block of Hidalgo Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:01 p.m., 1500 block of E. Garfield St., theft.
• 6:01 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 6:40 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., emergency.
• 10:31 p.m., 1400 block of E. Mitchell St., fighting.
• 11:15 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
• 12:50 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 1:57 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Av., possible impaired driver.
• 9:32 a.m., 1800 block of E. Arnold St., fire.
• 10:06 a.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., possible kidnapping.
• 11:32 a.m., 1400 block of Thaxton Ct., vandalism.
• 3:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.