Albany County Detention Center
Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
• Christopher Gorman, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible aggravated assault.
• Daniel LaFleiche, 53, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting.
• Kerry Khiev, 36, Georgia, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Leemon Harris, 31, Georgia, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
• Cody Dalton, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
• Ezequiel Zarate Garcia, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
• Timothy Whatley, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Kieanna Ridgway, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
• 1:21 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, emergency.
• 2:24 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Sanders Rd., theft.
• 5:54 p.m., Welsh Lane, accident.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
• 5:57 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 8:52 p.m., Golden Spur Trail, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
• 5:38 a.m., 4500 block of Dome Rd., emergency.
• 10:02 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
• 12:47 a.m., intersection of Wyoming Highway 230 and Pahlow Ln., accident.
• 8:43 a.m., River Ranch Road, trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
• 10:21 a.m., 1600 block of Indian Hills Dr., theft.
• 12:27 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:34 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd. St., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 1:04 p.m., 600 block of Hayes St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:12 p.m., 1000 block of E. Mitchell St., hit and run.
• 1:31 p.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., disturbance-harassment-threats.
• 3:57 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 3:59 p.m., 1100 block of S. Fifth St., emergency.
• 4:13 p.m., 200 block of S. Johnson St., possible sexual offense.
• 5:30 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 6:21 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 6:27 p.m., 1900 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:43 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., disturbance-harassment-threats.
• 7:49 p.m., 400 block of E. Russell St., vandalism.
• 7:51 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency.
• 10:17 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., emergency.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
• 7:52 a.m., intersection of Beaufort St. and N. 22nd St., accident.
• 8:07 a.m., intersection of E. Shield St. and N. 18th St., accident.
• 11:07 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:10 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 1:28 p.m., intersection of N. Eighth St. and E. Lewis St., accident.
• 1:57 p.m., 400 block of S. 13th St., accident.
• 2:36 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 3:22 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Park Ave., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 6:35 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:50 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., fighting.
• 10:30 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
• 7:28 a.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 9:24 a.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 9:42 a.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident.
• 12:10 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
• 1:50 p.m., 900 block of W. Hill Rd., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 2:31 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., trespassing.
• 7:24 p.m., 1400 block of E. Sully St., emergency.
• 9:52 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
• 12:37 a.m., 900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 5 a.m., 4400 block of Comanche Dr., disorderly conduct.
• 7:58 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
• 8:32 a.m., 1500 block of E. Grand Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:15 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:31 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., criminal entry/business.
• 11 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Flint St., accident.
• 1:33 p.m., intersection of W. Park Ave. and S. Spruce St., animal/bite.
• 2:57 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., vandalism.
• 4:03 p.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 6:32 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
• 7:55 p.m., 3100 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
• 9 p.m., 1100 block of Albin St., emergency.
• 9:17 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing.