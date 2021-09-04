Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• Robert Stevenson, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony property destruction, possession of stolen property.
• Vincent Valero, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 30
• 10:36 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
• 7:39 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 10:26 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, burglary/residence.
• 11:12 a.m., Olson Lane, burglary/vehicle.
• 12:48 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:29 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 5:54 p.m., Jack Rabbit Road, trespassing.
• 10:14 p.m., North Fork Road, possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
• 5:24 a.m., U.S. Highway 230, emergency.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• 2:50 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident.
• 4:02 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 10:06 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 30
• 3:21 a.m., 4400 block of Cheyenne Dr., emergency.
• 7:13 a.m., 600 block of S. 12th St., dead body found.
• 8:04 a.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 9:51 a.m., 1600 block of Willett Dr., emergency.
• 10:48 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing.
• 11:38 a.m., 1300 block of E. Harney St., accident.
• 2:05 p.m., 2600 block of Reynolds St., animal/bite.
• 3:19 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Bradley St., accident.
• 3:45 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:59 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and Beaufort St., accident.
• 4:21 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 5:41 p.m., 1200 block of Renshaw St., emergency.
• 6:05 p.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Arnold St., trespassing.
• 7:08 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Flint St., accident.
• 8:47 p.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
• 9:57 a.m., 1300 block of E. Harney St., accident.
• 11:01 a.m., 1300 block of E. Ivinson Ave., animal/wildlife.
• 1:11 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 1:22 p.m., 1000 block of Colina Dr., theft.
• 2:34 p.m., 400 block of S. Fillmore St., accident.
• 2:47 p.m., intersection of E. Kearney St. and S. Third St., accident.
• 4:03 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism.
• 4:40 p.m., 3700 block of Alta Vista Dr., animal/wildlife.
• 4:49 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Mitchell St., emergency.
• 4:52 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., theft/bicycles.
• 5:36 p.m., 900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:42 p.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:31 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., fighting.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
• 6:25 a.m., 200 block of S. Taylor St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7:35 a.m., 1000 block of N. 30th St.., accident.
• 7:38 a.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:50 a.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:05 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run.
• 12:12 p.m., 2700 block of Reynolds St., animal/wildlife.
• 12:19/12:21 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 1:50 p.m., 1700 N. McCue St., shoplifting.
• 3:06 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., traffic hazard.
• 5:17 p.m., 1600 block of E. Person St., vandalism.
• 5:42 p.m., 1600 block of Irma Ct., vandalism.
• 6:26 p.m., 2100 block of W. Harrison St., emergency.
• 7 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., fighting.
• 7:46 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., theft/bicycles.
• 10:39 p.m., 2400 block of E. Harney St., accident.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• 8:58 a.m., 3000 block of Joanna Bruner St., accident.
• 1:52 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 2:15 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., hit and run.
• 2:41 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 3:32 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., accident.
• 4:28 p.m., 1300 block of W. Hill Rd., animal/bite.
• 4:19 p.m., 2000 block of Easterling Dr., accident.
• 5:29 p.m., 1000 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 6:18 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., hit and run.
• 7:34 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
• 9:45 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.