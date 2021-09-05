...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306,
307, 308, and 310.
* WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon.
* HAINES...6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Laramie residents Kennzie Andrews and Roland Wookey are among the 419 Casper College students who made the President’s Honor Roll during the Spring 2021 semester. To qualify, students must take at least 12 credit hours of classes and earn a GPA of 3.5 or better.
The college also announced its spring semester Dean’s Honor Roll, which includes Laramie students Colten Clark, Aubrey Ice, Cullan Kirwan, Wacey Lym, Jamie Phan, Hannah Shwechler and Tanner Stuart. To qualify, students taking six to 11 credit hours must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better.