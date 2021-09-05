Local students earn academic honors

Laramie residents Kennzie Andrews and Roland Wookey are among the 419 Casper College students who made the President’s Honor Roll during the Spring 2021 semester. To qualify, students must take at least 12 credit hours of classes and earn a GPA of 3.5 or better.

The college also announced its spring semester Dean’s Honor Roll, which includes Laramie students Colten Clark, Aubrey Ice, Cullan Kirwan, Wacey Lym, Jamie Phan, Hannah Shwechler and Tanner Stuart. To qualify, students taking six to 11 credit hours must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus