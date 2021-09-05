Redistricting work session
Albany County state Sens. Dan Furphy and Chris Rothfuss; Albany County state Reps. Ocean Andrew, Cathy Connolly, Karlee Provenza and Trey Sherwood; and County Clerk Jackie R. Gonzales will host a legislative redistricting work session.
The work session, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 14 in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Invitations were sent to Albany County Commissioners, Laramie City Council, city leadership, party chairs, League of Women Voters, Legislative Service Office and the Vice-Chair of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
Participants will begin the process of looking at census data and voting maps to determine the needs of Albany County. As stakeholders, involvement is very important and ideas are welcome. As the group works through the process, draft plans showing legislative lines will be presented in public meetings to obtain more public input.
A Zoom link will also be provided on the county’s website after Tuesday to register and participate.
Outdoor gear swap
Basecamp South is hosting an outdoor gear swap for gently-used consigned clothing and gear from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday located at 1404 Skyline Dr.
Those wishing to sell clothing or gear can drop of items at Basecamp South from 4-7 p.m. the day before on Friday. Signing a consignment release form and a consignment donation of $1 per item in cash will be required. A portion of the donation will go toward supporting the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. Basecamp will keep track of consignment items and sell them within the price set by the sellers.
Sellers can then go to Basecamp from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, to pick up the profits and unsold items. Items and profits not claimed will be donated to a local charity.
All sales will be done in cash; and knives, guns or unsafe gear (used climbing ropes and helmets) will not be accepted. Gear cannot be held for a later payment, and all sales transactions are final. All consignment clothing and gear must be kept in our designated consignment area until sold.
For more information, contact Basecamp at 307-703-0172 or email rebecca@laramiesbasecamp.com.
Calling all gardeners
Garden harvest season is almost here and if you find a garden is overflowing, First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative (WHI), the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) and the University of Wyoming Extension invite donations.
In April, WHI launched the Grow a Little Extra project with CNP and UW Extension. The project invited local gardeners to grow a little extra this summer to donate to food security agencies in their area.
“It is wonderful to see gardeners sharing their bounty with emergency food sites,” Mindy Meuli, director of CNP, said in a press release. “We appreciate all of the fresh produce donations. They help to bring more variety and healthy food options to food pantry patrons.”
Any gardener who has excess produce and wishes to donate it can contact Jess Dooley for more information. CNP educators are able to accept produce, weigh it and donate it to local agencies that support neighbors facing food insecurity. In Albany County, donated produce will be going to the Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Interfaith and the UW Food Share Pantry.
Contact Dooley at 307-721-1874 or by email at jdooley2@uwyo.edu, or visit nohungerwyo.org/grow for more information.
Guernsey, Glendo state parks projects
Wyoming State Parks will host two informational meetings regarding proposed expansion projects at Guernsey and Glendo state parks Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The Guernsey State Park meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room of the First State Bank located at 250 W. Whalen St. in Guernsey.
Park staff will provide maps and information relating to the addition of a proposed archery range, expanding boat ramp parking and the addition of temporary campsites at several different locations throughout the park.
The Glendo State Park meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Glendo Town Hall located at 114 S. Yellowstone Hwy. in Glendo.
Park staff will provide maps and information relating to the addition of boat ramp parking expansion and the addition of temporary campsites at several different locations throughout the park.
For more information about both public meetings, contact Wyoming State Parks District Manager Steve Horn at 307-370-0573.
ESPC welcomes new executive director
The Equality State Policy Center’s board of directors selected Jennifer Lowe to serve as the organization’s new executive director.
Lowe will lead a team of dedicated advocates committed to making life better for all those that call Wyoming home.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected to represent the Equality State Policy Center as executive director and to be joining a team that has accomplished so much,” Lowe said in a press release. “It is such an exciting time as ESPC works on Medicaid expansion, gender parity, healthy retirement and transparency in the redistricting process.”
Prior to joining ESPC, Lowe served as director of legislative and external affairs for the Association of California Cities — Orange County. During her time there, she oversaw the association’s efforts to advocate for policies that recognized the importance of regional solutions to complex policy issues. She started her professional career as a reporter for the Orange County Register, covering local politics. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Masters of Public Administration from California State University-Fullerton.
In the summer of 2019, Lowe and her family decided to make the move to Wyoming to experience a simpler life and be closer to the mountains. For more than two years she has called Star Valley home. She enjoys hiking, cross-country skiing and exploring the state with her two sons and corgi, Tater Tot.
“Wyoming is a beautiful state filled with hard-working, passionate people of which I am proud to be a part of,” Lowe said. “Wyoming also faces several challenges in the coming years. I look forward to working with my team to lead ESPC into the future and tackle some of the tough issues facing Wyomingites.”