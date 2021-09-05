SUNDAY
BLESSING OF THE BOOTS, BIKES AND BACKPACKS begins at 1 p.m. on the lawn at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 gibbons St. This is a nondenominational blessing for success and safety in the coming academic year.
WALK WITH A DOC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
WHAT’S CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY: Albany County and city of Laramie offices are closed; the landfill is closed; trash and recycling collection that normally happens on Monday will be done Tuesday; post office, closed; most banks, closed; most retail and grocery stores, open; public schools, closed.
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, across from Laramie Junior High School.
THE PLANETARIUM at the University of Wyoming will host a program titled “Wyoming Skies” at 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA meets at 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. and a regular meeting at 4 via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting can be found at co.albany.wy.us.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class next meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
The city of Laramie’s TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION will hold its regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom. To attend, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID #818 4300 4736 and passcode 342847. For more information, contact Cindy Williams at cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org or 307-721-5230.
CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
ONGOING
$25 IN GIFT CARDS are being offered as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.