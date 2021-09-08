Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• Salomon Reyes, 20, Colorado, was arrested for possible speeding, reckless driving.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
• Taci Wilson, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Ned Hageman, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Riley Yermasek, 22, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
• Trent Olson, 24, Gillette, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Cameron Durgin, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference, underage consumption of alcohol.
• Kirby Hales, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no headlights.
• Donny Boren, 31, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jacob Korell, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container, no insurance, invalid registration, seat belt.
• Ryan Taylor, 45, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic assault.
• Ben Drysdale, 27, Fort Collins, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding, lane use.
• Taron Nicholas, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of deadly weapon with intent.
• Cierra Rainey, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Brent Weeks, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, interference.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• 12:40 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident.
• 5:09 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, emergency.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
• 8:18 a.m., Stallion Street, abandoned motor vehicle.
• 8:58 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 12:57 p.m., Hunt Road, hit and run.
• 8:55 p.m., Wyoming Highway 11, emergency.
• 9:55 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
• 11:24 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
• 12:59 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Sanders St., possible impaired driver.
• 2:34 a.m., Harvest Drive, emergency.
• 2:42 a.m., 200 block of Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:42 a.m., Albany County area, possible impaired driver.
• 11:05 a.m., Interstate 80, grass/wildland fire.
• 11:54 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 12:59 p.m., Lake Hattie Road, emergency.
• 10:18 p.m., Sand Creek Road, accident.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• 9:08 a.m., 1500 block of N. Sixth St., vandalism.
• 1:06 p.m., 100 block of N. Second St., emergency.
• 2:56 p.m., 1300 block of S. 13th St., mail theft/tampering.
• 4:38 p.m., 500 block of E. Lewis St., attempted burglary/residence.
• 7:06 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:51 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., accident.
• 8:12 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 10:22 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
• 12:51 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., assault and battery.
• 6:56 a.m., 600 block of S. Lincoln St., emergency.
• 8:38 a.m., 800 block of S. Ninth St., theft/bicycles.
• 11:58 a.m., 1400 block of E. Ord St., hit and run.
• 12:12 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Sheridan St., accident.
• 5:13 p.m., 400 block of S. 10th St., possible impaired driver.
• 5:33 p.m., 1000 block of E. Mitchell St., accident.
• 6:38 p.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:07 p.m., 700 block of S. 22nd St., hit and run.
• 8:55 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Wyoming Ave., accident.
• 10:30 p.m., 300 block of S. Second St., theft.
• 11:53 p.m., 100 block of University Ave., disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
• 12:24 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., interference/resisting arrest.
• 2:14 a.m., intersection of S. Seventh St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.
• 8:17 a.m., 1400 block of Bonneville St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:24 a.m., 300 block of E. Russell St., emergency.
• 2:55 p.m., 400 block of N. Fifth St., vandalism.
• 3:32 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 5:25 p.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 5:37 p.m., 1300 block of E. Custer St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 5:49 p.m., 1500 block of Riverside Dr., fire/public.
• 8:24 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible assault/aggravated-firearm.
• 10:48 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Kearney St., possible domestic disturbance.