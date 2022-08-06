Junior Leader, a program operated by 4-H to teach leadership, held a barbecue this week to support future events for the organization.
It was a time for people to enjoy their friends and neighbors and help foster a prosperous future for the 4-H program in Albany County.
By paying $5 for a plate, people could eat some Wyoming barbecue and learn about the impacts the Junior Leader program makes for area youth.
“I’ve learned a lot. I get a lot of good experiences and it’s a good socializing event," said program participant Trinity Williams, 16. "I’m homeschooled, so I don’t really get that opportunity on a normal basis. I’ve learned a lot doing 4-H. I’ve had opportunities I never had.”
Williams and her three sisters handled the burger line at the barbecue, smiling and greeting visitors as they entered the tent. Their enthusiasm for the program was matched by their mother, who was happy her daughters had a way to meet other like-minded youth in the community while doing service projects.
“(Junior Leaders) put on dances for the whole 4-H club, they do various service projects and this enables them to continue doing things like that,” said Elizabeth Williams, Trinity's mother. “It helps them learn to be leaders and give back to the community.”
Dances are a major part of what the Junior Leader program offers to other 4-H members, along with camping trips and ways to engage kids who may be too young to join 4-H. While going to dances and on camping trips is a highlight, the youth involved in Junior Leader mostly take pride in being able to organize events for their friends and neighbors.
“We try to do things that (encourage) leading other people,” Trinity Williams said.
Along with offering a fundraising opportunity for the Junior Leader program, the Tuesday barbecue also provided a space for all 4-H students to celebrate the things they enjoy most about being in the organization. Many were excited to make friends, but the animals were a central topic of conversation.
“We get to work with all kinds of animals,” said 11-year-old Jonathan Lehman. “It’s fun learning the parts of all different animals.”
As an agriculture-centered program, young people have many unique opportunities to raise, show and ride animals. With this, showmanship is a popular interest for younger and older youth.
“I enjoy learning about the animals and working with the animals,” said David Lehman, Jonathan’s 13-year-old brother.
Like the Williams family, the Lehmans are siblings whop spend their time doing 4-H and Future Farmers of America initiatives. Sibling involvement is common in 4-H and often makes events like the barbecue and Albany County Fair even more successful.
With entire families devoted to the 4-H cause, the community values opportunities to meet other 4-H families and supporters.