Korean War service members

Dennis McGary, left, and Jack Martin met in Korea after enlisting in the U.S. Army, creating a 57-year friendship that lasted until McGary’s passing in July.

 Courtesy

Cody Enterprise

CODY — For Korean War veterans Dennis McGary and Jack Martin of Cody, a train ride in Korea in 1965 was the start of a beautiful 57-year friendship.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus