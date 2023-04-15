A plethora of information and answers to questions will all be available at one time and in one space for those who volunteered to serve our country.
AARP Wyoming, with the help of Vietnam War Veteran Jim Ohrumund of Laramie, is hosting a free Military Veterans Resource Fair on Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion Post 14, located at 417 E. Ivinson Ave.
The benefit fair — a first of it’s kind in the state of Wyoming — will be open to veterans, veterans caregivers and veteran families from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to gather information and a box lunch, according to a news release.
Those who plan to attend can RSVP ahead of time by visiting the event website events.aarp.org/wyvets or call 920-392-2250, though walk-ins also are welcome.
The Military Veterans Resource Fair is a one-stop shop to learn about the benefits veterans can qualify for in the Cowboy State. Several booths and organizations have already been confirmed for the fair with hopes that more will participate, according to the release.
The fair will include information from property tax benefits, caregiver resources, health benefits, fraud prevention, job training and much more.
“We know that there are lots and lots of organizations who serve veterans, but that sometimes all of them can be overwhelming,” AARP Manager of Outreach and Local Advocacy Jennifer Baier said. “We wanted to bring together everybody we could think of that serves veterans and bring them all together to make people aware of benefits for both veterans who are retired or even still active duty.”
AARP is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering those 50 and older. The organization has nearly 38 million members, three million of which are veterans. Because of this, the organization has made issues facing veterans, military members and their families a priority.
Ohrumund and Baier have played crucial roles in bringing together all the moving parts of this fair. Ohrumund wanted to bring information and opportunities to his fellow Laramie veterans; and Baier was happy to help him achieve exactly that.
“[Ohrumund] is on the AARP Veterans Advisory Council, he is one of nine members,” Baier said. “Jim said, ‘I would love to do a Veterans Resource Fair in Laramie.’ and I said, ‘Jim, that sounds great. I will handle the promotion if you can handle the vendors and finding a space.’”
Ohrumund held up his end and pulled the many strings for his fellow veterans.
The organizations that have been confirmed to participate include:
• U.S Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) — Outreach Programs, Health Benefits, Suicide Prevention;
• Veteran Service Dogs;
• Albany County Assessor — Vehicle and Property Taxes;
• Albany County Treasurer — License Plates Discounts;
• University of Wyoming — Veterans Classes, Veterans Resource Centers;