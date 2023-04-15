A plethora of information and answers to questions will all be available at one time and in one space for those who volunteered to serve our country.

AARP Wyoming, with the help of Vietnam War Veteran Jim Ohrumund of Laramie, is hosting a free Military Veterans Resource Fair on Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion Post 14, located at 417 E. Ivinson Ave.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

