A 2023 photo of the original Dec. 20, 1875, plat map for “Henry Hodgeman’s Addition” to Laramie’s West Side, from Park St (“G Street”), north to Lewis Street (“C Street”). “Centre” is now University and “Front” is Pine. There may have been some older buildings already present that are not shown, such as Michael Carroll’s 1870 house. The map was drawn by the County Surveyor, William O. Downey in May 1875. The plat map collection is available to the public in the County Clerk’s Real Estate Office, Albany County Courthouse.

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a three-part series about the history of the West Side in Laramie.

Some railroad towns have a “right” side of the tracks and a “wrong” side. Laramie doesn’t — much of Laramie is on what might have been called the wrong side.

Judy Knight is a history columnist for the Laramie Boomerang and collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

