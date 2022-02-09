The deaths of 17 more Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities tied to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming to 1,667.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that the deaths occurred in 11 counties in January and February.
The deaths included four Laramie County residents, two men and two women, and three Sheridan County residents, two men and one woman.
Two Fremont County residents, a man and a woman, were also reported to have died.
Other deaths included a Converse County man, a Goshen County man, a Natrona County man, a Park County man, a Platte County man, a Sublette County woman, a Uinta County woman and a Washakie County woman.
The announcement was made on the same day as department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 635 on Tuesday to total 1,810.
Active coronavirus cases fall by 635The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 635 on Tuesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 287 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 150 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,055, leaving the state with 1,810 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 305; Fremont County had 242; Natrona County had 239; Campbell County had 171; Sweetwater County had 168; Sheridan had 98; Teton had 88; Albany had 69; Park had 63; Carbon had 54; Lincoln had 53; Goshen had 40; Converse and Uinta had 28; Platte had 27; Crook and Hot Springs had 24; Weston had 23; Sublette had 22; Washakie had 16; Big Horn had 12; Johnson had nine, and Niobrara had seven.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 151,159 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 147,682 have recovered.