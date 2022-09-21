Powell couple

Powell residents Marge and LeRoy Davey celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10 in Cody, where LeRoy is currently under treatment at Cody Regional Health’s Spirit Mountain Hospice.

POWELL — Surrounded by friends — some old and some new — LeRoy and Marge Davey sat at a beautiful dinner table in a grand room with a festive cake decorated in a rose motif and a stack of greeting cards placed in front of them.

