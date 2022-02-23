CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers did not vote to introduce several pieces of legislation by Friday, the last day for bill introductions, ranging in topic from the decriminalization of marijuana to Medicaid expansion.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, was co-sponsor of a bill that would have prevented public employees from holding elected offices related in any way to their workplace. He said House Bill 26, “Dual public enrollment and office holding,” would have limited potential conflicts of interest when it came to elected officials making decisions about how to spend state dollars.
The bill, which did not make it off the House speaker’s desk before Friday’s deadline, would have prevented anyone from holding “an elective public office in any governmental entity which either provides any funding for or receives any funding from any governmental entity in which that person is employed or holds elected public office.”
Those opposed to the bill worried that it might limit the pool from which Wyoming voters could draw.
“In Wyoming, where we have very few people who seek public office, relatively speaking, and we have such a large percentage of our state citizenry that is employed by the federal government, the state government or the county government, when we begin narrowing that pool again, we eventually end up with only the elite being eligible for office,” Michelle Aldrich, who serves on the Cheyenne City Council and also works as the Career and Technical Education Director for the Wyoming Department of Education, said before the session began.
Another bill that was not introduced before Friday’s deadline was HB 14, “Fuel tax,” sponsored by the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee. That bill proposed increasing the state tax on gasoline to 24 cents per gallon on July 1, followed by five-cent per year increases for three years until the final rate reached 39 cents per gallon.
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, previously said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the amount of funding generated would “cover the state match necessary to take full advantage of federal dollars coming as a result of passage of the infrastructure bill.”
In late December, Wyoming’s National Federation of Independent Business, said only 18% of those surveyed believe Wyoming should increase its fuel tax to maintain and replace the state’s highways and bridges.
Other legislation that was not introduced
Among other House bills not brought up for introduction votes by Friday’s deadline were:
House Bill 20, “Medical treatment opportunity act,” but advocates for Medicaid expansion have said they are exploring other options for that issue. House Bill 99 and HB 153, both of which would have declared all of State Highway 258, also known as Wyoming Boulevard, as “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” House Bill 103, “Prohibit travel across private land for hunting purposes,” would have expanded the prohibition for entering enclosed property without permission for hunting purposes, as well as prohibited traveling through the enclosed property. House Bill 106, “Decriminalization of cannabis,” which would have, among other things, eliminated the use of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as crimes.House Joint Resolution 4, “Budget sessions-bill introduction,” which proposed an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to remove the requirement that non-budget bills receive a two-thirds vote of support to be introduced in a budget session.
The only bill that was not brought up for an introduction vote in the Senate was Senate File 91, “Massage therapy-practice act,” which would have established a Board of Massage Therapy within the Department of Health.