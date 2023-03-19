Pronghorn in the snow

Pronghorn in the snow.

 John Fandek via WyoFile/Courtesy

Toward the end of each hard winter, Wyoming Game and Fish Department gets the word out about dead animals: Mule deer falling over from starvation or pronghorn caught in fences or hit by vehicles.

