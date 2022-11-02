Stray to service program

Morgan Shepardson, center, along with her daughter/personal assistant Aftyn and her service dog, Annie, will be hosting a fundraiser at Luminous Brewhouse to raise money for a program that trains shelter dogs for service.

SHERIDAN — When Shan Foster helped start the Stray to Service program in Sheridan County a few years ago, the operation had two primary goals — to train dogs in a way that makes them more adoptable and to serve veterans by providing service and support animals.

Those who have benefited from the program are now seeking to repay the favor.

