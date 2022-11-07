Editor’s note:The following is a news release from the campaign of candidate Aaron Appelhans for Albany County sheriff that is a response to the WyoFile.com story “Jail suicides spur transparency concerns in Albany County sheriff’s race.” The story was first posted by WyoFile.com on Oct. 31, later released by the Wyoming News Exchange on Nov. 2 and published in the Laramie Boomerang on Nov. 5.
Candidate and current Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans issued an open invitation to Wyoming media on Oct. 31 to arrange a tour of the Albany County Detention Center and to review reports about its operation.
“As long as I’m sheriff, the media is welcome, with the arrangements necessary to assure security and inmate privacy,” Appelhans said in the news release.
The invitation follows a sheriff candidate debate (on Oct. 20), where the issue of inmate deaths was pursued through a series of debate questions. Appelhans said he got the idea of offering tours after a request came from reporters for WyoFile and the Laramie Reporter, as per the release.
“From the standpoint of public accountability, it makes sense to invite members of the media to take a firsthand look at the detention center, the services it provides for Albany County and the limitations on what we can do,” Appelhans says.
During the debate, Appelhans noted that immediately after each of the three deaths that occurred in the detention center during his tenure, he contacted the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate the circumstances. “It would not have been appropriate for my office to investigate itself,” Appelhans notes.
Most of the investigative work has been completed, and information is available to the public to the extent allowed by state and federal law. The reports reflect issues that were raised by both candidates in this year’s sheriff contest as well as in a broader political context.
“There has been a lot of media attention lately to mental health and drug addiction in Wyoming, and for good reason,” Appelhans says.
“The problems are widespread and serious, and it seems the state is very short of resources with which to address them.
“We see this reflected in the consistently higher numbers of individuals in custody in Albany County and the charges against them. It’s been particularly difficult to deal with the arrival of fentanyl in rural areas, because it’s so easy to transport and to hide.”
One of the deaths associated with the Albany County Detention Center (ACDC) occurred following an overdose of fentanyl that was smuggled into the center “hidden in places we normally do not search,” Appelhans says.
Albany County has since purchased a body scanner at Appelhans’ request. The body scanner is now in use to examine new inmates and visitors to the detention center.
Appelhans also has secured full-time, appropriately certified mental health providers to work with detention center inmates. “The role of the sheriff’s department, first and foremost, is to secure public safety,’ said Appelhans. “One way to do that is to start addressing the behaviors that put people in custody.”
A suicide by an inmate is particularly difficult to deal with not only because of the trauma to everyone involved in the situation, but also because of complicated issues of public versus private information.
“The operation of the Albany County Detention Center can and must be publicly accountable,” Appelhans said. “But I’m not convinced that accountability demands that I make a headline out of an individual’s and a family’s private pain.”
Appelhans is firmly committed to the use of body cameras, in-car cameras and detention center cameras. “Video is the ally of both law enforcement and the public, and adds to the accountability of actions and statements taken,” Appelhans says.
For example, in one case where eyewitness accounts of what happened in the detention center varied, video showed prompt response by detention center deputies.
“We’re often operating at a disadvantage in the detention center because we have limited information about people in custody,” Appelhans says. “When inmates first arrive, information about their medical history — like if they have previously attempted suicide — is limited and self-reported. If inmates are not local, or have left town for a while and returned, we don’t know anything about their families beyond the contact information they choose to give us.
“It’s no secret that, nationwide, the largest mental health facilities are our jails, and Albany County is no different,” Appelhans continues. “I am firmly committed to hiring deputies who will put safety first, but who also have the attitude and training to defuse situations and meet the humanity of the people they encounter.”