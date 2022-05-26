Less than 18 months removed from being appointed to guide the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in the wake of a fatal deputy shooting that rocked the community and spurred vocal protests, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans will run to retain his position.
“As much as we’ve accomplished, I don’t think I’m finished,” Appelhans said.
He’ll run as a Democrat against two Republican candidates who have filed so far, Joel Senior and Rafael Delgadillo.
Appelhans gained was appointed sheriff by the Albany County Board of Commissioners in December 2020 after the sudden retirement of David O’Malley, who came under scrutiny and subject of a lawsuit after a Sheriff’s Office deputy killed a Robbie Ramirez in 2018.
“When I got appointed there were definitely a lot of things going on with the Sheriff’s Office,” said Appelhans. It was “definitely a different culture, a toxic (and) exclusive culture. There was a lot of talk and rumors that the sheriff’s office wasn’t in a good place and wasn’t running right. We made it a point to really establish public trust.”
Upon his appointment, Appelhans became the first Black sheriff in Wyoming and promised to create a more transparent, diverse and inclusive environment at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office — initiatives that he said have so far been successful.
“People put their trust in me during the appointment process,” Appelhans said. “I hope they’ll take the opportunity to put their trust in me to vote and keep things going to keep making firsts here in Albany County and in the state of Wyoming.”
After his appointment, Appelhans began taking inventory of past procedures and methods and reimagined them in a way that would make more sense for the community, he said. The biggest changes to the department were a reimagining of recruitment practices and an overall change in culture.
Over the past 18 months, the Sheriff’s Office has reviewed 171 job applications and hired 25 new employees, Appelhans said. A central focus of the process has been recruiting people interested in law enforcement but not typically represented in the roster of deputies, such as women, veterans and people of color. He also made it a point to be involved in the selection process of every new employee.
“Everybody I have, I’m 100% confident that they can do what’s needed of them,” Appelhans said.
If elected, Appelhans plans to continue his efforts to prioritize de-escalation tactics and build partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office and community organizations.
At the center of this approach is a need to increase tools for responding to people in crisis situations, he said. There are some situations, especially regarding mental health and substance abuse, where a law enforcement and criminal justice response isn’t necessary.
“Sometimes the (Albany County Detention Center) gets to be a catch-all for everybody, and that’s not necessarily a good thing,” Appelhans said. “The detention center is a temporary holding facility. It’s not a hospital, detox facility, substance abuse clinic or mental health clinic.”
Part of this approach involves examining alternative sentencing requirements for people who have mental health or substance abuse issues and exploring the options to expand alternative programs such as drug court, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office has worked with various mental health advocates and care providers, in addition to other community groups that could aid people who have been involved in the legal system as they readjust to being part of the general public.
Appelhans said that if residents ask for it, he would consider forming an external complaints process with the Sheriff’s Office, an initiative that a group of residents recently recommended for the Laramie Police Department.
He said the concept of a civilian oversight board, which was also discussed, raises legal concerns for him and would be complicated to implement at the county level.
He said that all Sheriff’s Office deputies wear body cameras and that a robust internal use of force review process already exists and places the sheriff as the primary arbiter of complaints.
“We feel we have a pretty good process,” Appelhans said. “It’s the same process we’ve had in the past. It’s been applied differently with different leadership.”
Appelhans also said he wants to work toward increasing education and enforcement with traffic altercations, especially those involving intoxication — an issue that has been on the rise in Albany County.
He said one of his favorite parts of the job is building collaborations between the Sheriff’s Office and the community and helping others.
“It’s been a ton of work, but it’s all been for good,” he said.