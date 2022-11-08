Sheriff debate

Albany County sheriff candidates Aaron Appelhans, left, and attend a debate at the University of Wyoming College of Business Oct. 20.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Final election results were not yet available by the Laramie Boomerang’s press time Tuesday night, though preliminary results showed Republican Albany County Sheriff candidate Joel Senior in the lead with 3,234 votes as of 9:30 p.m. At that time, incumbent Democratic candidate Aaron Appelhans had 2,516 votes.

