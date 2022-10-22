Albany County sheriff candidates Aaron Appelhans, Democratic incumbent, and Joel Senior, Republican, debated on transparency and the role of law enforcement during a debate Thursday night at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
The UW Political Science Club and the UW Criminal Justice Club hosted the debate, and Jeff Victor of The Laramie Reporter moderated.
Role of the sheriffThe candidates differed on what the role of the Sheriff’s Office’s is in responding to laws and the state and federal constitutions.
Senior explained that there are some laws he would choose not to enforce if he felt they were unconstitutional.
“There’s a lot of folks within our community right now concerned about federal overreach and actions our federal government is taking,” Senior said. “If they were to enact a law such as a firearms confiscation or restrict our movement (like during COVID-19) … I would support the rights of our citizens to not follow those specific laws.”
This philosophy is one supported by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), which the Anti-Defamation League considers to be a right-wing anti-government extremist group.
The group is based on the belief that county sheriffs have the power over other branches of government to oppose laws that they deem to be unconstitutional, and to call on a militia to support this opposition, according to ADL.
“On face value they have a lot of the same beliefs I do, as far as protecting everyone’s constitutional rights,” Senior said of the group during the debate.
He went on to say that he does not support CSPOA because of a tactical decision the group’s leader made, which involved placing women and children between the group he was with and federal agents.
ADL states that while the Oath Keepers, another extremist group, have gotten more media attention, the CSPOA has been much more effective in “infiltrating” the ranks of law enforcement.
The Boomerang contacted Senior for clarification on his stance on Thursday and has not received a response by press time.
Appelhans said he’d received an invitation to join the CSPOA when he started in his position of sheriff, but that he turned it down.
“As sheriff I don’t get to pick and choose the laws we enforce,” Appelhans said. “It’s my job to enforce all the laws equally.”
He explained that any problems with the laws on the books should be solved by the judicial system, not the Sheriff’s Office. He went on to say that law enforcement officers must remain neutral so they can base their work in facts.
“When you start taking sides from one group or another, you really let your biases come out in your police work,” Appelhans said.
Internal practicesAside from overarching philosophies, the candidates also differed on the internal practices at the Sheriff’s Office.
Senior said the Sheriff’s Office shouldn’t have to specifically target diversity when recruiting deputies.
“My emphasis is on hiring the most qualified individuals to serve our community,” Senior said. “I believe if you do that appropriately and fairly you’re going to have a very representative department of your community.”
Appelhans said the Sheriff’s Office currently makes a point to advertise job openings to members of underrepresented groups because these people are more likely to feel intimidated by law enforcement.
The candidates also different on how they’d handle investigations into personnel matters.
Senior emphasized that every complaint should be handled the same way, which would be through an internal investigation by someone trained to do so — not Albany County Human Resources.
Appelhans said investigations should be done by an outside agency, such as Albany County Human Resources.
Transparency
Throughout the debate, Senior claimed the Sheriff’s Office has failed to operate with transparency toward the public, while Appelhans argued the office has vastly improved under his leadership.
Senior cited concerns that the Sheriff’s Office failed to send out press releases after inmates died in the Albany County Detention Center.
Two of the three recent inmate deaths were the result of suicide attempts, Appelhans confirmed in a previous candidate forum. The third was the result of fentanyl being introduced into the jail.
“If individuals are dying in the detention center, it’s important that the public knows,” Senior said.
He claimed there are issues with staffing and training in the detention center, and that the Sheriff’s Office only made changes to its practices after the issue of overdoses was made known to the public.
Appelhans said the Sheriff’s Office did not publicize information about the inmate suicides out of respect for their families.
“We’re pretty proud of the way we’ve handled that situation, especially for the families that were involved,” he said.
Since the deaths, the Sheriff’s Office has changed the mental health provider at the detention center and has brought in more mental health professionals, Appelhans said. After learning that fentanyl was being pressed into a pill form rather than the traditional powder form, the office purchased a body scanner to help search for the substance.
The deaths also were reported to the Division of Criminal Investigation, Appelhans said.
Senior also raised concern about budget transparency in the Sheriff’s Office. He said a line item budget from the office isn’t available online, and that the county hasn’t yet returned his Freedom of Information Act request to view these documents.
The Boomerang verified that the Sheriff’s Office budget is available online via a Google search that leads to the Albany County website. The budget includes a breakdown of expenditures from past years and the 2021-2022 budget in different areas such as boarding of prisoners, office supplies, search and rescue and ammunition.
“When you’re weighing your options, please look at the details,” Senior said in his closing statement. “It’s easy to stand up here and claim that you’ve done things that you haven’t.”
Appelhans said he had done what he said he’d do.
“I’m disappointed that there’s questions to my honesty,” Appelhans said. “Everything we’ve talked about at the forum has been open and honest. It’s one of the core things we run my department on.”