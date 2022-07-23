Trust in law enforcement and handing people with mental health issues have been popular subjects of community discussions over the past couple of years and headlined Thursday’s forum featuring candidates for Albany County Sheriff.
The event garnered the largest audience so far at the Albany County Public Library as part of a series of forums organized by the library and Laramie League of Women Voters. Anne Alexander moderated the event, which also featured the unopposed candidate for county attorney, asking questions submitted by local residents.
The Albany County sheriff candidates in the Aug. 16 primary are:
• Democrats: Incumbent Aaron Appelhans, Zeb Gladney and Curtis Moore.
• Republicans: Rafael Delgadillo and Joel Senior.
Mental health response
Each of candidate said additional mental health training should be a top priority for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
“Mental health is one of the most difficult challenges facing law enforcement. We come from a place where we want to help everybody,” Gladney said. “Communication is the basis for handling mental health crisis.”
Gladney added he would like to collaborate with local mental health professionals to create some type of response team.
Appelhans said that the Sheriff’s Office has already applied for grants and worked with the Albany County Community Mental Health Board to get the ball rolling in building such a team.
Getting deputies more exposed to and interacting with people with mental health issues on a daily basis is one way to increase training in the area, Delgadillo said.
He also said that new deputies typically work in the jail before they go on patrol, but that can taint their view of the general public.
Multiple candidates said crisis intervention training is something the department needs. Gladney, Appelhans and Moore mentioned de-escalation training, and Senior said he would consider implementing MIRACLE training.
“I think oftentimes what is a societal problem, people depend on the police to solve,” Senior said. “I think as a community on the whole we need to look at our mental health problems.”
Moore said communication is important when working with people in mental health crisis and officers should develop skills to recognize mental illness.
“It could be a university professor, it could be a 14-year-old kid, it could be anybody,” Moore said about the potential for law enforcement contact with the community. “It could be the homeless guy on the corner.”
The conversation also spread to caring for the mental wellbeing of employees in the Sheriff’s Office.
Moore, Gladney and Appelhans said that providing mental health resources and general support to officers is important.
“We get ridiculously tight,” Gladney said. “We go to each other when we’re dealing with stuff.”
Appelhans said deputies have access to up to six free counseling sessions, and that the office is partnering with an agency to provide additional counseling services that are anonymous. The office also is working toward doing more debriefs after “critical incidents.”
Senior said that working out and relying on his family and faith are ways he manages stress.
Hiring
Honesty, integrity and a background check are important steps the sheriff has to follow when bringing on new deputies.
Gladney said he looks for compassion, and Delgadillo said he values continuing growth and learning, and would look at past mistakes in the context of an applicant’s overall situation.
Senior and Appelhans said problem-solving skills also are important to look for in law enforcement officers.
To help alleviate struggles with recruitment, the department should vet applicants to make sure they won’t quit right after being trained, Moore said.
Hiring also is a concern for the department’s budget, Delgadillo, Senior and Moore said.
Delgadillo said it’s better in the long run to hire more staff than have people work overtime, and Senior and Moore said staff retention is crucial to save money on training resources.
Gladney said a top priority would be providing the department with the equipment it needs to adequately serve the community.
Appelhans said tax and population limitations are challenges to the budget that the department could overcome by searching for other sources of funding.
Build trust
Appelhans said community-based policing should involve taking comments and complaints from residents, focus on solving community-based problems and incorporate local resources when possible.
“Building trust comes from not only (from) community policing and reaching out to your community, but also being transparent in terms of the things that you’re doing,” he said.
Senior said that while having an open-door policy is important for a sheriff, a civilian oversight board would not be a good fit for the community. Instead, he would look into national certification programs that strengthen the policy, procedure and requirements of the department.
If a civilian oversight board were to be implemented, the members would have to go through training so they understand more aspects of a law enforcement job, Moore said.
Delgadillo said the department should bring in many points of view and reflect the diversity of the community. One way to improve community relations would be to follow a code of conduct and instill the duty to intervene into deputies.
“Not everything is a police issue,” Delgadillo said. “Sometimes we have to step aside and give it to someone else to work on. That doesn’t lessen me as a police officer. That lets me use the resources that are there.”
One way to increase transparency is share both the good and bad things that some out of the job, Gladney said. A central part of this would be getting dash cameras in all department vehicles and having regular forums or press releases.