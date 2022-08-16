Primary election Aug. 16, 2022

It wasn’t unusual to see people around Laramie sporting their “I Voted” stickers during Tuesday’s Wyoming primary election.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

Boomerang Writer

Aside from the scrutiny of the U.S. House battle between Republicans Harriet Hageman and Liz Cheney, the most closely watched local primary race has been for Albany County Sheriff.

