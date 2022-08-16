Boomerang Writer
Aside from the scrutiny of the U.S. House battle between Republicans Harriet Hageman and Liz Cheney, the most closely watched local primary race has been for Albany County Sheriff.
Boomerang Writer
While their opinions varied on certain law enforcement practices and accountability mechanisms, each of the candidates ran their campaigns on promises to improve operations at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office after a history of mismanagement and local unrest at the department.
On the Democratic side, one side of the coin was watching whether or not Sheriff Aaron Appelhans would move through to the general election for a chance to retain the office he was appointed to in 2020. He replaced former Sheriff David O’Malley, who resigned amid controversy.
The decision made Appelhans the first Black sheriff in Wyoming, with local and national media questioning whether his appointment signaled a period of reform in local law enforcement.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Albany County primary were unavailable as of press time for today’s print edition of the Boomerang. Visit laramieboomerang.com to read an updated version of this story and view results and more primary coverage.
This year, Appelhans ran for re-election on the Democratic ticket against challengers Zeb Gladney and Curtis Moore.
Candidates Joel Senior and Rafael Delgadillo ran against one another on the Republican ticket.
While awaiting election results, Delgadillo said he was happy with his ability to share his message clearly on his website and during candidate events.
“I’m very confident that the electorate here will send a strong message that they want to vote to restore the authority and legitimacy of an elected sheriff,” he said. “I think that a sheriff with that kind of support can accomplish more things and I’m looking forward to being that person.”
Appelhans referred to his past experience in the office as an important aspect of his current campaign.
“I think we did a good job during the campaign making sure that people got the message that we sent out and seeing the good work that I’ve done and cleaning things up with ACSO to get us moving in the right direction, and providing that transparent, professional law enforcement service,” he said.
A primary goal of Moore was to give local votes more choices, which he said he was glad to be part of.
“I think you should always have choices,” he said. “That’s why I did it and we shall see what happens.”
Senior and Gladney did not respond to requests for comment by the Boomerang’s press time.
