It’s not every day that a person who gets arrested makes the effort to publicly thank the arresting law enforcement agency. But John Kelly felt compelled to do so after he says he received compassionate care from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am a terminally ill cancer patient. I was pulled over by the sheriff’s department and arrested for possession of cannabis and hemp products,” Kelly said.
He said that he was diagnosed with Stage III liver cancer, and found that cannabis products were the only way to ease his cancer pain and chemo symptoms. Kelly also said that he is a disabled combat veteran and has many family members who work in law enforcement.
He knows that law enforcement agencies often have to take a lot of criticism while doing their job. Although he was arrested, he understood that the Sheriff’s department had a legal obligation to arrest him regardless of the circumstances.
“I wanted to commend them publicly,” Kelly said in a phone call with the Boomerang. While he was in holding at the Albany County Detention Center, he said he wasn’t sure he would have made it if it hadn’t been for the kindness and compassion of the deputies and the nurse who took care of him there. It was important to thank them publicly.
“I didn’t think a thank you card was enough,” he said. So, he reached out to the Boomerang.
Neither Sheriff Appelhans nor the deputies could speak specifically about the matter because Kelly’s case had not yet been adjudicated. However, Appelhans said that he was pleased to hear that the office did a good job. He has shared the words of gratitude with his deputies.
“We try and treat everybody with the utmost respect and care regardless of the circumstances,” Appelhans said. “Parts of our job aren’t fun or popular, but we do our best to be kind to people.”