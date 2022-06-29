The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be alert for scammers who may pretend to be local law enforcement officials.
Multiple Albany County residents have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be from the Sheriff’s Office or a police department, according to an ACSO press release. The scammers claim people have missed a court or jury duty appearance and will be arrested unless they send money.
The scammers even mimic real phone numbers and use the names of residents and other personal information found on social media pages to appear legitimate, according to the ACSO.
“Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate police agency phone number and using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim,” the press release says. “No government agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment.”
The Sheriff’s Office will never call people and demand money from them, according to the press release.
To avoid being scammed, the ACSO recommends updating your social media privacy settings, be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payments and never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.
Albany County residents can report suspect calls to the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency phone number at 307-721-2526.