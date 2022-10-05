The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is looking to take an updated approach to mental health through a series of grant applications.
The two most recently updated applications include resources for crisis intervention team training and deputy mental health.
Last week the office submitted a grant seeking $185,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding through the Wyoming Department of Health. If approved, the money will go toward expanding mental health options for deputies in the department.
“In a lot of places there isn’t a good culture of accepting people that need mental health help,” Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said. “We’re really trying to change that here where it’s acceptable to get mental health care.”
The office plans to use the money to create a more robust mental health program for deputies. The program will include a variety of resources, such as peer support groups, critical incident debriefings and individual counseling sessions, Appelhans said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies already have access to some mental health resources through an employee assistance program provided by insurance and a supplemental employee assistance program provided by the county, Appelhans said.
The new program will include opportunities for deputies to seek extra treatment that may not be covered by those plans and reach more members of the office.
Deputies will have the option to use whichever and as many of the provided resources as they need, and will be required to attend a mental health session after returning from calls that could be particularly traumatic.
Calls that warrant a session will include homicide, suicide, fatal crashes, child endangerment, aggravated assault with injuries, sexual assault and more, Appelhans said.
The goal of this approach is to reduce stigma while still ensuring deputies get the mental health care they need.
“(Deputies) leave the profession or they’re trying to deal with some of the traumatic experiences they have in ways that aren’t always healthy,” Appelhans said. “We want to make sure that we can take care of our own people when we go to these calls.”
If approved, the grant funding will be available until 2026. The Sheriff’s Office will seek additional ways to pay for the program so that it can stay in place after that time, Appelhans said.
The office will likely hear whether or not it was awarded the grant money within the next month or two.
Training
The Sheriff’s Office also was just approved for a grant of nearly $250,000 to put toward crisis intervention team training.
The money, which came from the Department of Justice through the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, will be disbursed over three years with implementation required by the fourth year. The numbers are a boon to the department’s training budget, which is about $45,000 per year.
“It’s going to allow us to do a lot,” Appelhans said. “We know that we have some budget constraints … so we have to go out and find other funding so we can continue to improve on the services we provide for the county.”
The money will help the office train all of its deputies working on patrol and in the Albany County Detention Center, Appelhans said. The office will also send some employees to sessions that will teach them how to lead Crisis Intervention Team training locally.
The office already has CIT training, but the money will allow it to hold these trainings yearly so deputies stay up to date on their skills and can keep the program alive from within the department.
“We’re looking forward to implementing those programs and becoming a better agency,” Appelhans said. “Hopefully the public will see it on the other side with the service and the quality of law enforcement that they’re going to continue to receive with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.”