One such student is Padmalakshmi Ramesh, a ninth grader at Laramie High School. Ramesh recently earned a second place ranking at the Wyoming State Science Fair for her work using computer science to study bumblebees.
Ramesh will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, next month with her father to spend a week competing at the international level.
“They have a virtual option, but it's a once-in-a lifetime opportunity, so I was like, ‘Why miss it, we’ll just go in-person,’” Ramesh said.
Her project, which uses computer science to interpret data on bumblebee habitat and population distribution, has allowed the high school freshman to build on her passion for environmental conservation and gain important skills she’ll need to achieve her goal of becoming a professional scientist.
“Bumblebees are a really important species for the environment, so we have to monitor their populations,” Ramesh said. “In order to do that, we need to make sure that their habitats are still protected and what they need is still there.”
Though her project sounds highly technical to the average observer, Ramesh only began learning computer coding about two years ago when local schools went online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her school wasn’t offering in-person electives, so she took an online coding course instead.
“Once you get the hang of coding, it's really easy to go from there,” Ramesh said. “Anybody can (learn computer programming languages) R and Python if they just take the interest and motivation to start doing it.”
In her project, Ramesh used various machine learning methods — a type of artificial intelligence that helps scientists interpret large amounts of data more accurately — to understand information on bumblebee habitat and population distribution.
By assessing a variety of factors such as forest density and precipitation rates, she found that in Wyoming, bumblebees prefer areas that are mountainous and have low precipitation levels. At the end of her project, she compiled her data into a map that shows how likely the insect is to be found in certain areas.
“When you’re going out to sample data, you’re going out randomly not knowing (if) you’re going to find a bumblebee,” Ramesh said. “Using predictions like this you can go out and target certain areas you’ll be more sure you’re going to find bumblebees.”
Ramesh’s latest project wasn’t the first she used computer science for. In eighth grade, she won her science fair division with a project she did using coding to map wildfires.
Representatives from WEST Inc., an environmental and statistical consulting company, were at the fair looking for outstanding students to offer a “mini-internship” as part of an outreach program with the University of Wyoming.
After working with Ramesh initially, her mentors from the company decided to help her with the year-long bumblebee project.
“(Ramesh) is doing science at a level that most junior high and high schoolers certainly aren’t. It was eye opening,” said Jason Carlisle, a statistician who mentored Ramesh while working for WEST Inc. “She’s doing some high-level science, asking interesting questions, getting into the scientific process further than (most).”
Carlisle said that a central goal of the partnership was to expose kids to science and show them that anyone can do scientific discovery.
“It was a really eye-opening experience because we talked with scientists who were judges,” Ramesh said of participating in the state competition. “They gave you feedback on how to grow as a scientist. You really develop your talking skills and being able to present your work to people.”
Ramesh spends her free time learning violin and Indian classical music, reading and “enjoying my time, because you won’t get it back.”
All told, Ramesh has been doing science fairs since she was in the sixth grade. She shares the interest with her dad, Ramesh Sivanpillai, who is a GIST professor at UW. They spend time talking and exploring science together at home.
“We are super happy with all the accomplishments she has made,” Sivanpillai said. “She showed some interest in science in elementary school, and I was able to give her some projects to work on during middle school. Every year she went by she learned a little bit more detail.”