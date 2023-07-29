An early 4-H shooting competition at the Albany County Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2023, allowed members with scheduling conflicts to shoot in advance of the main group of competitors on Friday at the Albany County Fairgrounds 4-H shooting building. Roy Kern, coordinator of the shooting sports program for Albany County 4-H said that the early competition was much more self-paced than the structured competition, which can draw as many as 50 participants. An early 4-H shooting competition at the Albany County Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2023, allowed members with scheduling conflicts to shoot in advance of the main group of competitors on Friday at the Albany County Fairgrounds 4-H shooting building. Roy Kern, coordinator of the shooting sports program for Albany County 4-H said that the early competition was much more self-paced than the structured competition, which can draw as many as 50 participants. In the photo, Trenton Rogers pulls air into his air rifle during Thursday's competition. Rogers, who will be a sophomore at Laramie High School, said he shot a light target, meaning shooting without supports.
Jade Davis, who attends Velma Linford Elementary School, confers with her father, Sean Davis, before the Albany County Fair 4-H .22 caliber rifle shooting competition at the Albany County Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds 4-H shooting building. She said this is her second year in this competition, and she participates because it’s fun.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
