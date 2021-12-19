Andrew Grissom’s feet barely touched the floor of the Laramie Walmart as he wheeled his new bike down the sporting goods aisle.
“Best ever,” he told Sgt. Nicholas McGlocklin of the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, who helped him shop Friday during the second annual local Shop With a Cop initiative.
The fourth grader was one of 30 Albany School District #1 elementary school students selected to do some Christmas shopping with officers from the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, University of Wyoming Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The local program began last year in partnership with the school district, said Robert Terry, LPD assistant chief.
The school district selects the students, then an officer partner picks up each child at school and they drive together to Walmart.
“They get to sit in the patrol car, try out the lights and sirens. It’s intended to be a one-on-one experience with the officer and child on the last day of school before Christmas break,” Terry said.
The officers volunteer their time, as do other residents who help wrap the gifts and pack up take-home Christmas dinners for each child.
“Walmart is one of the biggest sponsors with staff. They rearranged the whole garden section for us, with Santa, the wrapping station and when children are ready to check out, there are designated registers for this event,” Terry explained. “They donated the side dishes and ham. The Hilton in Laramie has donated all the turkeys.”
Donations to the Laramie Police Department Foundation, Bill Hysong Memorial Foundation and other donors contributed to the event. The donations allowed each child to receive $150 in cash with instructions that they can buy anything they wish.
Although the toy aisle was popular, children also ventured into housewares and bought practical items like blankets.
“It’s heartwarming,” Terry said. “You see them buying blankets, towels — things you don’t think of as a young kid buying for a Christmas present.
“Some buy an item that they have been wanting for themselves, others buy presents for family, friends and pets. The officer’s job is to remind them to think about other people, navigate throughout the store, keep them on budget. If money is left over, they can take it home with them.”
Shop with a Cop is a nationwide program designed to help children interact positively with law enforcement.
“They develop a relationship with an officer,” Terry said. “It feels good to share your role with the kids and interact with them in a different light. They might remember the time they shopped with a cop and think, ‘They aren’t the bad boys.’”
Toward the end of Friday’s event, Terry surveyed the line of shoppers and officers waiting to wrap the gifts filling their carts. One of the officers told his shopper to make siren noises while approaching the line, and the pair started “whirring” as they rolled into place.
“People have asked me how I feel about this,” Terry said. “There are no words. Just look around. There are no words.”