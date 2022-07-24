Gas prices

Gas prices in Laramie have eased a little after hitting the mid-$4.80 per gallon range in Laramie earlier this month. It was at $4.44 for regular unleaded last week at the Sinclair station at the intersection of Grade Avenue and 30th Street.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang File

There may not be anything state leaders can do to ease the burden of high fuel prices on Wyomingites, at least in the short term. That was part of the message at the second public meeting of a fuel price working group.

“If you’re looking for a short-term answer, we can’t go to the retailers and say, ‘Lower your pump prices,’” said Bobby Rolston, a member of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Price Working Group on Friday. “Short of just sending everybody a $250, $500 check, there isn’t really a short-term solution.” Rolston represents the oil and gas industry on the advisory panel.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus