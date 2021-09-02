It’s not so quiet in Mills anymore.
The industrialized Casper suburb, home to just 2,500 people 20 years ago, now boasts a population of more than 4,000. A 17% population spike since the last census in 2010 helped it rank as the second fastest-growing community in the state after Bar Nunn, another Casper suburb.
Heavy vehicles rumble beside a sleepy neighborhood in the city’s west end, where new developments have replaced fields. A gravel lot near the North Platte River sits graded and waiting, the future site of what town planner and Wyoming State Rep. Kevin O’Hearn (R-Mills) has identified as the city’s “new Main Street.”
Mills relies on federal funds to support projects like the riverfront revitalization, according to Mayor Seth Coleman. And with the growth it experienced, it’s set to receive even more.
Population plays a major role in how much state and federal funding communities receive. A swelling population means additional support.
“[Since January 2020], we have been awarded about four and a half million dollars in grants, both state and federal,” Coleman said. “And each one of those different grants deals with population.”
While those funding prospects look rosy for growing Mills — Gov. Mark Gordon declared Mills a “First Class City” last year, entitling it to a greater share of state funding — other communities across the state are experiencing a different reality. When county-level U.S. Census data was released earlier this month, nearly two-thirds of counties in Wyoming were reported to have lost population while more urbanized counties like Natrona, Laramie, Albany and Campbell saw sizeable increases. Communities rocked by recent busts in the fossil fuel industry saw some of the steepest population declines, with Carbon, Washakie and Sublette Counties experiencing losses of 8.5% or more over the last 10 years.
Compounding the challenges of reduced funding is an influx of residents that many believe wasn’t accounted for in the federal 10-year headcount. The tally was collected in April 2020, well before out-of-staters fleeing the COVID-19 pandemic began to arrive in Wyoming. The evidence is not just anecdotal: According to Wyoming state fiscal analyst Wenlin Liu, Wyoming saw an increase in in-migration between July 2019 and July 2020, with most of the gains in Campbell, Goshen, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park and Platte Counties.
“We have no empty housing,” Tracy Glanz, the City of Worland’s clerk and treasurer, said of the Washakie County seat. “School district numbers as far as we know haven’t gone down. Our wastewater treatment plant is showing almost the same numbers as we got 10 years ago, and we actually have new businesses moving into the area from out of state. We don’t believe that the census is accurate.”
If correct, the suspected disparity between the official census numbers and the true post-pandemic population will mean many Wyoming towns and counties will have to do more with less over the next decade.
Worland, which lost 13% of its population according to the recent census, stands to lose approximately $480,000 each year in state and federal funding at a time local officials believe their community is actually growing, Glanz said.
Because of population declines at the county level, regions with a large proportion of nontaxable federal lands inside their borders could see a decrease in allocations from the Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools Program — which contributed $3.8 million to Wyoming last year — as well as in payments in lieu of tax payments, or PILT, from the federal government, Wyoming County Commissioners Association director Jerimiah Rieman told WyoFile.
Population decreases, he said, could impact services like firefighting and police protection, schools and road construction and search-and-rescue operations in places like Washakie County, which Rieman said relies on state and federal funding for approximately 30% of its annual budget.
It’s a concern that Gov. Mark Gordon has acknowledged.
“As people are moving into more rural communities they’re expecting better fire protection, fire protection is one thing that comes up,” Gordon told reporters in a media briefing earlier this month. “I think there are going to be services such as firefighting, water and sewer, where there are going to be challenges that the state will have to face.”
The population declines will also impact where the state’s $105 million in direct distribution funds go, Rieman said, which could add to the disparity in the level of funds that go to urban counties versus rural ones.