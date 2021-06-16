The 2021 Leadership Wyoming Program roster has been finalized with six Laramie residents selected to participate.
They range from finance to energy resource, arts to health sciences and they have expressed great humility and excitement for the 2021 cohort. The beginning of the program will take place the first week of August in Pinedale.
“It was another very competitive applicant pool and our Selection Committee worked hard to build a class representing the diverse communities, industries and perspectives of Wyoming,” wrote Executive Director Mandy Fabel in a Leadership Wyoming news release.
The program — completed over the course of nine months — was founded by 40 individuals in 2000 to better inspire Wyoming’s leaders through exploration and connection. The training sessions and workshops will take participants to several communities across the state where they will meet and learn from experts on education, natural resource, manufacturing and technology, philanthropy, culture and economics and other sectors.
“It’s a great opportunity for anyone to get outside of their focus area and comfort zone,” said Dr. Holly Krutka, executive director of the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resource and former vice president for coal generation and emissions technologies at Peabody, the world’s current largest private sector for coal producer.
“(You gain) a deeper understanding of everything going on around the state,” she added.
Krutka is hopeful to gain a more fundamental understanding of Wyoming and expand her network of critical thinkers and problem solvers. She applied for the leadership program knowing the new connections and ongoing collaboration with a world-class energy resource team at UW would help her foster change.
“Wyoming is a state where you can actually make a difference,” she said, as there aren’t as many distractions or people.
“You have a real opportunity to get things done here,” she said.
Anne Mason, founder and producing artistic director at Relative Theatrics, felt a similar eagerness to engage a wider community, but for the purposes of showing young adults that young professionals can have significance and make a difference in an aging state.
“This being a university town, (it’s) sort of the gateway for young professionals — to exit the state,” Mason said.
Through Leadership Wyoming, Mason wants to show emerging professionals there is value in the state, especially in Laramie.
“I have elected to live here (and) plant roots … I think it would be wonderful to have more examples of young professionals showing the young adults of the state that they don’t need to leave to be successful,” Mason said, adding there are ample opportunities in Laramie that are worth investing in.
Associate Dean of UW College of Health Sciences Tristan Wallhead called Laramie a stepping stone for many young adults who feel Laramie lacks a foundation upon which they can persist and build a future on.
Wallhead — who is from England and has lived here for nearly 20 years — wants to change the “Laramie perception” by sharing his knowledge and experiences, both as a foreigner and as a potential leader in health sciences.
“We have an obligation to embrace our communities,” Wallhead said, and one way to do so is through strengthening his own understanding of Wyoming’s sub-cultures and chief thinkers, whom he will connect with through the leadership cohort.
Brett Befus, associate vice president of the UW Foundation, also commented on the subject of leadership and success in Laramie, stating it’s important for residents to understand there is a stark difference between success and significance.
He used Relative Theatrics as an example, stating many people may view the production company as small and unsuccessful because it isn’t Broadway.
“But (Relative Theatrics) makes everybody’s life here better (and) that’s significant,” Befus said.
Befus hopes to gain the tools needed to spread this nuanced definition of success, which he called “more inclusive” and conducive for economic and cultural growth.
Mason, Wallhead, and Befus stated that ultimately they were eager for the chance to be part of something bigger than Laramie.
Wallhead has made countless connections across the state but within his discipline. Likewise, Befus travels regularly for the university Foundation, but said his contacts and perspectives are limited by a “UW bubble.”
“I wanted to be a part of something beyond the university,” Befus said.
Mason and Befus expressed their desire to gain interdisciplinary approaches to leading their respective communities as they both operate in influential fields of work.
“You can persuade someone in multiple ways to promote change,” Mason said either through statistics or data, “But another (way) is through storytelling … and that’s the role the arts and humanities can bring into (leadership).”
Mason expressed the responsibility she carries as a culture barrier: the plays she selects can inform or conform a community’s thoughts and actions.
Befus feels a responsibility to not only represent the vast needs or successes of his community to potential financers and fiscal influencers, but to teach Laramites others’ needs and successes, as well.
“Laramie has a lot to share and offer … but I think we have a lot to learn,” Befus said, adding Leadership Wyoming is an opportunity for leaders to improve the city wherever it is most needed.
Community Bank President Rebecca Miller of ANB Bank is also participating in this year’s Leadership Wyoming program and looks forward to adopting best practices for economic vitality in other Wyoming communities with thriving local economies in Laramie.
“I’m passionate about economic development in Laramie and want to learn about other economic drivers in the state,” Miller said.
She added the knowledge and connections gained through the program could potentially help her assist local businesses looking to launch or expand, either locally or across the state.
Also participating in the 2021 Leadership Wyoming cohort is Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager Kent Wood of First Interstate Bank. Wood has worked with the bank for 20 years and said that although he is in the latter half of his professional career, he still has more to learn.
“Life is complex … but the more (diverse) perspectives you have, the more you have to contribute to the community,” he said.
He added he looks forward to a deeper love for Wyoming as he progresses through the program.
“There’s so much to love about Wyoming,” he said, “We all have a limited idea of what our state is.”
ABOUT LEADERSHIP WYOMING
Former President and Founder of the Wyoming Heritage Foundation Bill Schilling hosted the first Leadership Wyoming session with former UW President Phil Dubois and then Speaker of the House and Chairman of Wyoming Business Alliance Eli Bebout in 2000 at UW.
In 2019, the program became a standalone nonprofit and has graduated a total of 800 leaders. This year, 42 participants have been selected.