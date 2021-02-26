...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce
visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Construction on a long-awaited expansion to the Laramie Skatepark is set to get underway this spring.
Josh Kaffer, who has spearheaded the planning and fundraising for the project, said the final pieces of funding fell into place at the end of 2020, allowing Friends of the Laramie Skatepark to put the project out for bids in January. Kaffer said they plan to sign a contractor soon and break ground in the next few months.