Laramie Skatepark
A volunteer clears snow from the deck of the Laramie Skatepark in December. Construction of an expansion to the park is set to get underway this spring.

Construction on a long-awaited expansion to the Laramie Skatepark is set to get underway this spring.

Josh Kaffer, who has spearheaded the planning and fundraising for the project, said the final pieces of funding fell into place at the end of 2020, allowing Friends of the Laramie Skatepark to put the project out for bids in January. Kaffer said they plan to sign a contractor soon and break ground in the next few months.

