“I’m coming; I’m coming,” I call to Dobby, my 3-year-old Australian shepherd.

He knows the command, getting out of the way quickly before I catch up to him. I pick up speed and Dobby trots alongside, keeping pace as I ski down the short hill. His tongue lolls out the side of his mouth and I swear he’s smiling. I laugh out loud; both of us are having a great time.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus