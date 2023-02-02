“I’m coming; I’m coming,” I call to Dobby, my 3-year-old Australian shepherd.
He knows the command, getting out of the way quickly before I catch up to him. I pick up speed and Dobby trots alongside, keeping pace as I ski down the short hill. His tongue lolls out the side of his mouth and I swear he’s smiling. I laugh out loud; both of us are having a great time.
The hill, known as “Caution Hill” because of the caution sign at the top, is on the groomed Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. I ski the trails several times a week, bringing Dobby with me most days. This maze of trails allows dogs, but they must be on leash in the parking lot and on the first trail, Campground Loop. After that, they must be under control and owners must clean up after their pet.
This is my first season taking Dobby on these busy trails. For the last two years I trained him at Chimney Park in the Snowy Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest. There are also great training opportunities on the many roads in the Pole Mountain area that are now closed to motorized travel.
Dobby’s kryptonite is other dogs and he also still occasionally jumps up to greet people. He is a work in progress, but we are making progress. I tried him at Happy Jack this year and am pleased that it works well, as long as I take special measures.
Anyone skiing with a dog at Happy Jack needs to plan ahead to ensure their dog doesn’t become someone else’s problem. First, just because dogs are allowed doesn’t mean all dogs are suitable to such busy trails. I have a friend who tells me her dog will never be able to join her skiing on those trails. The dog is just too reactive.
With Dobby, I arrive by dawn. Not only do I enjoy amazing sunrises, I avoid other skiers and, most importantly for Dobby, other dogs.
Dobby is trained for skijouring where he is out front and I ski behind. The long tether with a section of bungee cord connects to a padded harness on Dobby and a comfortable waist belt on me. It keeps my arms free to use my ski poles. I introduced him to this mode of snow adventure at Chimney Park last year and he took to it quickly.
Before leaving the house I outfit Dobby not only in his harness but also with bright pink booties. Ice builds up between his paw pads, so the booties are a must. The real purpose of the pink color is to aid in finding the booties when Dobby invariably kicks them off, but they’re also awfully cute on him.
I confess that if nobody is around when I arrive at the Tie City Trailhead, I let Dobby out so he can roll in the snow. He dashes to the top of the snow piles lining the parking lot, flops on his back and wriggles head-first back down the little hill. It is pure joy to him. He does this at least a half dozen times. When people are around, I keep him on tether while he still rolls and sniffs but limiting his ability to go quite as crazy.
On the ski trails I let Dobby off tether if nobody is around. Dobby is so athletic he can run, do a 360-degree barrel roll and come up running again, as if the roll never happened.
I keep an eye on him as he trots alongside. He alerts me when another skier is coming, giving me time to grab a special loop on his harness to hold him until the skier passes. I also carry a doo-doo bag, should he do his business on the trail.
I eye others with their dogs. Many follow the rules, keeping dogs on leash where required. I am early enough to avoid most dog encounters, but they still occur on occasion. Dobby is not reactive but has a driving desire to meet and play; for that reason I always have him on leash when other dogs are in the vicinity. However, it is difficult if the other dog is off leash, coming up to Dobby while he’s on tether. A large aggressive dog approached Dobby the other day with the owner calling the dog and telling me the dog was “OK.” Neither Dobby nor I agreed with that assessment. While Dobby is far from being an angel, I try hard to keep him away from other dogs and people.
Having a place to ski with Dobby is a real treat. It is fun for both of us. I fear if dog owners don’t keep their dogs under control, such opportunity could vanish. A friend was recently bit by a free-roaming dog at the trailhead and has the bite marks to prove it. She told me the owner seemed unconcerned.
I certainly understand the desire to ski with a canine pal; I share it. However, it is the responsibility of all us dog owners to follow the rules in leash areas when others are around, clean up after our pet and realize that just because dogs are allowed, there are times when it’s best to leave them at home or go elsewhere.