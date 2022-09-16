The State Loan and Investment Board approved three charter school applications Wednesday afternoon, despite pushback.

Cheyenne Classical Academy in Cheyenne, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills are authorized for five years. They can negotiate with the Office of State Lands and Investments and the Wyoming Department of Education for a contract. All three are expected to open in fall of 2023. SLIB members acted at the second such special meeting.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus