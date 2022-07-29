The Sugarloaf Fire burning in northern Albany County has grown more than 100 acres since Wednesday, according to the incident commander leading the effort to fight the fire.
The wildfire is located about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground, according to Inciweb, the U.S. Forest Service’s incident information website.
Mapping operations estimated the fire at 396 acres Wednesday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the acreage increased to 510, attributed to growth and better mapping. Additional firefighting personnel have responded to the blaze, bringing the number of firefighters from 100 to 256.
The fire is located in rough, wooded and rocky terrain, which means air response is necessary to fight it, according to Inciweb. Jumpers, a type II crew, engines, SEATs, helicopters and heavy tankers are being used.
Crews finished a direct handline along the northern edge of the fire Wednesday. Teams are using hand crews and bulldozers to clear vegetation and create a containment line that will hold for future firing operations.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire remained 0% contained.
People in the area of Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park were ordered to evacuate Monday, and there is a pre-evacuation notice in place for the area of Fetterman Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch.
People in these areas should gather their belongings, families and pets and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, a Facebook post from Albany County Emergency Management says.
Anyone needing assistance with temporary housing should call Albany County Emergency Management at 307-721-1815 or 307-721-1896.
A temporary no-fly zone is in place over the area and includes drones.