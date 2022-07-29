The Sugarloaf Fire burning in northern Albany County has grown more than 100 acres since Wednesday, according to the incident commander leading the effort to fight the fire.

The wildfire is located about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground, according to Inciweb, the U.S. Forest Service’s incident information website.

