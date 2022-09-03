UW vists TerraPower

A group of University of Wyoming students paid a visit to the TerraPower facility in Bellevue, Washington. TerraPower is a main partner in an effort to build a new smaller-footprint nuclear power facility in Wyoming. The students got to see the lab and view the company’s Natrium, MCFR and TerraPower Isotopes technologies.

 Courtesy Photo/TerraPower

Small firms in Wyoming employ a much bigger share of workers in the state than do all such U.S. enterprises as a portion of the entire American workforce, new federal government statistics show.

In data posted Wednesday by the Small Business Administration, there are 132,595 small-business employees in Wyoming. That comprises 64.1% of all workers statewide, the agency added.

Biz Buzz is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County business community. Send your Biz Buzz items to Boomerang writer Abby Vander Graaff at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com.

