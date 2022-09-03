Small firms in Wyoming employ a much bigger share of workers in the state than do all such U.S. enterprises as a portion of the entire American workforce, new federal government statistics show.
In data posted Wednesday by the Small Business Administration, there are 132,595 small-business employees in Wyoming. That comprises 64.1% of all workers statewide, the agency added.
By comparison, 32.5 million small businesses nationwide employ 46.8% of the private workforce, the SBA noted. “The top three industries for small business employment are Health Care and Social Assistance; Accommodation and Food Services; and Construction.”
When it comes to the sheer number of small firms operating in the state, there are 72,081 of them. This comprises 98.9% of all Wyoming businesses. This is in line with the national trend, per other stats from the SBA.
During the first year or so of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SBA found that more small firms in the state opened their doors than shuttered. There were 2,599 establishment openings versus 2,144 closings.
The jobs picture for these smaller operations was not quite so rosy, according to the government agency. “Small businesses gained 17,930 jobs and lost 24,353, for a net decrease of 6,423 jobs.”
To see the agency’s 2022 small business profiles for states, territories and the entire country, go to bit.ly/3RpJYNY.
Local business gets ARPA money to project educational videos
A Laramie small business owner has been awarded an American Recovery Program Act grant to produce a pair of educational videos that teach young people about money management and financial literacy.
Deborah Kassner, director of Studio 253,said the grant will help her provide student actors opportunities to create professional, fact-filled videos for a wide audience that target important educational goals.
She’ll collaborate on the project with Marjorie Daley, a Laramie-based author of “The New Adults’ Guide to Basic Finances.”
Both videos will be shown at locations around Laramie in November, with times and venues to be announced.
For more information, visit laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com.
Local man joins Pinnale Bank team
Pinnacle Bank has added a familiar face as a loan officer to serve Laramie and Albany County customers.
John Murdock is versed in consumer and commercial lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial operating lines of credit, construction loans and home equity loans. His concentration will be on assisting with the growth of the Laramie market by providing local lending services uniquely designed to help Wyoming businesses and people thrive.
“Pinnacle Bank has an incredible reputation of strength, stability and unwavering commitment to the communities and people they serve,” said Murdock. “I look forward to helping deliver this same level of service and support that only a family-owned, community bank can provide.”
Murdock has been in the financial services industry since 2010, having served in many capacities for local financial institutions in Laramie. Most recently, he spent the past seven years with ACPE Federal Credit Union as chief financial officer.
Murdock is a Laramie High School and University of Wyoming graduate, and lives in Laramie with his wife, Julie, and their children, John and Jacqueline.
Feedback sought on interstate transit
The Colorado Department of Transportation has partnered with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to conduct a transit connection feasibility analysis between northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
To provide feedback, and learn more about the project: https://tinyurl.com/transit-survey-2022.
This transit analysis will examine transit needs, routing, amenities and the overall benefits to communities in the two regions. It will build on recent and ongoing planning efforts, examining travel markets, population/employment growth, and other infrastructure improvements, according to the planning organization. It will also examine existing service models, such as Bustang in Colorado, and evaluate how to maximize connectivity for users through integration with local transit providers.
The primary outcomes of this effort outlined on the site are:
- An examination of transit demand, and if demand is deemed sufficient to support the new transit service.
- Evaluation and recommendation of appropriate service models (fixed route, on-demand, deviated, etc.), matched to the potential demand and potential service patterns
- Evaluation and recommendation of termini, routing, bus technology/vehicle, and stops (as applicable to the recommended service type), including examining the potential integration with other existing/proposed transit improvements, mobility hubs and major activity centers
- Conceptual-level capital and operating costs for the final recommended service.