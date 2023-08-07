A wood fire on the grounds of the Albany County Fair proved to be a winning strategy for the WyoTech team Friday at the fair’s inaugural Show Us Your Meat Smoker & BBQ contest.

The team, led by Levi Gemmill, captured most of the awards for wild game, poultry, pork and roadkill, as well as the overall “People’s Choice” trophy.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

