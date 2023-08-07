...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in south central Wyoming,
Carbon. In southeast Wyoming, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in the Mullen Burn Scar area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in Mullen Burn Scar Area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Mullen Burn Scar Area is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Illinois Creek Campground, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Six
Mile Campground, Miller Lake Campground, Evans Creek
Campground and Woods Landing-Jelm.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Levi Gemmill, left, slices and stacks barbecue samples as Tyler Hosman prepares to take them to the seating area during the Show Us Your Meat Smoker & BBQ contest on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Albany County Fair. Gemmill, who worked with a team from WyoTech, led his group to the People’s Choice trophy in the event. The WyoTech team was the only one to light up a wood grill and cook onsite.
It’s time to talk about choices at the WyoTech booth for members of the public who purchased samples and voting rights for $10 during the Show Us Your Meat Smoker & BBQ contest on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Albany County Fair.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
A wood fire on the grounds of the Albany County Fair proved to be a winning strategy for the WyoTech team Friday at the fair’s inaugural Show Us Your Meat Smoker & BBQ contest.
The team, led by Levi Gemmill, captured most of the awards for wild game, poultry, pork and roadkill, as well as the overall “People’s Choice” trophy.
Winners were selected by members of the public who bought tasting privileges for $10.
The contest is a first for the fair, said Katie Ogden, fair board member and supervisor of the event. She hopes this year’s launch will grow into a bigger event next year.
Proceeds from the contest this year will help fund prizes for next year’s fair.
The competition was free for the chefs, and they could choose which types of meat they wanted to enter. In addition to the categories won by the WyoTech team, beef was also on the menu.
“Roadkill” was a term for any type of meat not listed in the competition, including fish or prepared meat foods such as sausage.
Four vendors presented smoked or barbecued entries, but only the WyoTech team grilled their samples onsite at the fair.
Gemmill, a WyoTech automotive instructor, has been grilling since 2017.
When asked to discuss some of this barbecue tips, with the understanding that some chefs aren’t willing to share their secrets, he answered with a strong, “Yes.”
“Of course I’ll share. Not doing that, it’s just rude,” said Gemmill, who relies heavily on simple spices when barbecuing.
Salt, pepper and garlic are a good starting point. Ribs get brown sugar and a commercial product called Tiger Sauce. Chicken gets injected with lightly seasoned creole butter.
The most exotic seasoning is a barbecue rub developed by a friend. After the seasonings are applied, the meat is cooked over a wood fire.
Gemmill also shared his recipe for the winning roadkill entry.
“I cored a jalapeño then put some picked-off grilled chicken wing meat, pulled pork cream cheese and shredded cheese inside,” he explained. That center was then wrapped with Jimmy Dean sausage and bacon.
Another contestant, Nate Jorgenson, owner of Mulligan’s Pub & Package Store and Mull’s Meats food truck, said his secret for success is using full-size beef ribs for his beef short ribs and pork belly burnt ends.
The efforts of all the vendors worked for Laramie residents Anthony Gullekson and Kris Bishop, who bought sampler plates.
Bishop and Gullekson, a former chef, named pork ribs, pork belly and brisket as their favorites samples. Gullekson said the sauces and styles were different from what he was used to, but they tasted good.
His first impression, though was not the food but the setting.
“It’s amazing that a bunch of people can just get together for a good time,” Gullekson said.
The barbecue contest shared the evening with country singer Eli Mosley and the fair’s annual cornhole tournament.
