Sunny and warm weather continues until the clouds roll in and breezes pick up Thursday and Friday. With that comes the next chance for snow, giving a little coating to those ski areas and ski trails still open. By late Saturday and into Sunday, the clouds clear out, and it turns warm and sunny once again.
It’s that time of year when there’s still plenty of snow, but skier and rider numbers drop as conditions on the slopes become rather varied. That means slick to start the day, and turning mushy by midday. New snow tends to come in wet and heavy. Still, there’s plenty of snow sport activity, with some ski areas in Colorado remaining open into May. Otherwise, snow activities are limited to those not requiring a ski lift.
The season ended at Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, as it did at most ski areas across Wyoming. The only lifts still turning in the state are at Grand Targhee. Its final day is Sunday, April 16. It’s been a snowy winter in that region, with 578 inches of snow this season. While the lifts may close, snow will certainly cover the slopes for a while yet.
This is also the final week of skiing at Steamboat, where there has been 443 inches of snow this season. That puts that area at 140% of average for the season. The season continues at Winter Park until May 21. That area still boasts an 83-inch base, with 82% of the trails open.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is “moderate” at all elevations. Watch out for large cornices. They are collapsing unpredictably and causing large, deep and destructive avalanches. Give them plenty of space at the ridgelines, too.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 231 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of six inches from last week and well ahead of the 184 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 117% of average for this time of year. This is a two percentage points increase over last week.
Backcountry conditions remain very good on all trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. Expect spring conditions with a few inches of snow late Thursday and Friday. By late Saturday, temperatures rebound and breezes pick up. Crust ski season is here, though, for those getting out early in the morning before conditions get too soft.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are likely showing signs of spring, with crusty segments and possibly some bare patches.
For snowmobilers heading “up top,” in the Snowy Range, expect some new snow late in the week, but then clearing by and into the weekend.
Snow conditions are likely good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Expect hardpacked trails to start the day, turning soft and even mushy by the middle of the day.
Snow coverage remains good on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Spring has sprung, though, with varied conditions one day to the next, and even one hour to the next. Daily grooming continues for now, but is likely coming to an end soon.
The multi-use trails are in good shape, with a solid, although somewhat icy and crunchy base. The warmth of the day creates soft and mushy conditions by mid-morning. Those on fat bikes should get out early and use low tire pressure to prevent ruts.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 54 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch decrease from last week. There is 76 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of eight inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 93 inches, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 105 inches, a decrease of 8 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 22 inches of snow, a decrease of three inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Coverage is good, but conditions are variable with the warmer weather. Daily grooming continues, but could end as conditions warrant.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are good, but expect crusty and icy segments, especially on the lower elevation trails.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions on user-packed trails, with spring conditions.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Good conditions, with plenty of snow on all trails heading out of Green Rock. Expect spring conditions.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are good with new snow Thursday and Friday, followed by a dry and warming period. Avalanche conditions are rated moderate at all elevations.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: Closed for the season.
Antelope Butte: Closed for the season.
Grand Targhee: 146-inch base; 6 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Closed for the season.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: Closed for the season.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Closed for the season.
Sleeping Giant: Closed for the season.
Snow King: Closed for the season.
White Pine: Closed for the season.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 65-inch base; 9 lifts, 145 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 61-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 64-inch base; 22 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 35-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 53-inch base; 14 lifts, 113 trails and 87% of terrain open.
Loveland: 63-inch base; 7 lifts, 87 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 118-inch base; 15 lifts, 162 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Vail: 64-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 83-inch base; 16 lifts, 141 trails and 84% of terrain open.