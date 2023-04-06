There’s an end in sight to all the snow, cold and high winds. The bulk of the latest storm eased by Wednesday. A quiet and warming period finally arrives starting Thursday. Snow on the ground will keep temperatures lower in areas especially hammered with this last storm.
The good news — and surely it’s very good news for most people — is that spring conditions might actually arrive by the end of the weekend and on into next week. That’s not to say that Mother Nature is done with us yet, but even a short break is welcome. As ski areas across the region end their seasons, there’s still plenty of snow for activities not requiring a ski lift.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area celebrate the end of the season with the final weekend of operation. The Spring Fling includes costume contests, ski races, a pond skim, Easter egg hunt and even some live music on Saturday. Mother Nature looks to finally cooperate with plenty of snow on the ground, but blue skies overhead for at least part of the weekend.
Northwest Wyoming has had one of the snowiest winters on record. All that snow results in excellent conditions at both Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee. The start of this week is more of the same, but with a warming trend at the end of the week. Actual spring conditions are expected by the end of the weekend and going into next week. The snowpack in the area is at 121% of average, with 525 inches of snow so far this season.
Snow continues to fall in the Steamboat area with this latest storm. Temperatures remain chilly, delivering same late season powder to the slopes. A break in the storms arrives Thursday and should extend for at least a week. With the resort closing on April 16, there’s a little more time to enjoy their 420 inches of snow. Similar weather is forecast at Winter Park, with 10 inches with this recent storm, and then clearing skies on through to next week.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” near and above treeline, and “moderate” below treeline. Wind-loaded slopes are the most dangerous. There are also avalanches possible in drifted snow going down to crusts and weaker snow layers in the snowpack.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 225 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 5 inches from last week and well ahead of the 184 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 115% of average for this time of year. This is a 1% increase over last week.
Backcountry conditions remain very good on all trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. Spring conditions arrive by the weekend. Expect crusty snow to start the day, turning soft and mushy as the day wears on, unless there’s some cloud cover.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are likely showing signs of spring, with crusty segments, especially increasing into the weekend.
For snowmobilers heading “up top” in the Snowy Range, powder might be scarce by the end of the weekend due to the lack of new snow. The forecast is for up to a foot of snow with this recent storm, followed by a dry stretch as skies clear and temperatures tick upwards.
Snow conditions are likely good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Expect hardpacked trails to start the day, turning soft and even mushy by the middle of the day.
Conditions remain good on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Spring has sprung finally. That means slick and crusty conditions to start the day, turning somewhat slushy by afternoon. Daily grooming continues, but could cease as skier numbers wane.
The multi-use trails are in good shape, with steady grooming with each snowfall. Expect slick and icy conditions early in the day, especially on the lower elevation trails. Avoid riding fat bikes when conditions get especially soft to prevent the creation of deep ruts.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 59 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch decrease from last week. There is 84 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 6 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 96 inches, the same as last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 113 inches, an increase of 1 inch from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 25 inches of snow, a decrease of 1 inch from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good, but variable with the warmer weather; daily grooming continues, but could end as conditions warrant.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are good, but get out early while the snow surface is firm.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions on user-packed trails, with spring conditions.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Very good conditions, with plenty of snow on all trails heading out of Green Rock; expect spring conditions.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good, with snow ending by Thursday, followed by a dry and warming period. Avalanche conditions are rated considerable at the higher elevation and moderate at the lower elevations.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 55-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Closed for the season.
Grand Targhee: 146-inch base; 6 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 44-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 141-inch base; 13 lifts, 129 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Closed for the season.
Sleeping Giant: 53-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: Closed for the season.
White Pine: Closed for the season.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 69-inch base; 9 lifts, 144 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 66-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 74-inch base; 21 lifts, 152 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 38-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 58-inch base; 14 lifts, 119 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Loveland: 69-inch base; 10 lifts, 94 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 125-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 74-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 83-inch base; 23 lifts, 167 trails and 99% of terrain open.