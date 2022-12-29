Snow report

The weather this week brings a series of stormy pulses following the recent mild spell. Each pulse brings some snow to the slopes, which is good news. There could be snow at the lower elevations, too, making for possible travel headaches. Temperatures are balmy compared to last week, but that’s not saying a lot, since the Arctic blast last week was one for the record books.

The first pulse of snow comes through today, bringing up to 6 inches of snow in the mountains of the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains. The next pulse, coming through late Saturday and through Monday, brings another 11 inches. Bottom line is that for the next week there will be snow and sunshine with, most likely, some wind.

