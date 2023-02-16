Snow report

The weather respite last weekend and to start this week was a welcome change. However, the lull in stormy weather and cold temperatures is brief. Winter comes roaring back today, with wind, snow, cold and poor driving conditions.

The first bout hits more to the north, and the second bout goes south. Southeast Wyoming dodges the heavy snow, but will see chilly temperatures and wind. Another slight lull arrives for the weekend, bringing clear skies for a couple days, with temperatures near normal for mid-February. Be ready for an even more active weather pattern arriving next week.

