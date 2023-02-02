Temperatures finally rise slowly through the week. It won’t feel exactly warm, but much better than the start of the week. Unfortunately winds kick up as well, negating some of the warmer temperatures. The storm last weekend dumped hefty amounts of snow in the high country of southeast Wyoming. While minimal new snow is in the forecast the rest of this week, there’s plenty of snow for all outdoor activities.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area can expect plenty of sunshine the next few days. It’s a chance to enjoy that steady stream of fresh powder that covered the slopes last week. Total amount came to 11 inches over two days and 22 inches over five days.
Snow returned to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, too, with 48 inches over five days last week. A lull lasts through the week with pulses of snow coming through starting this weekend. The same is true over Teton Pass at Grand Targhee where the base depth at the ski area made it to 100 inches.
The base depth is also quite impressive at Steamboat at 115 inches with 38 inches added during the last storm. Sunshine reigns for the next few days with the next storm arriving Saturday, although snowfall amounts will be considerably less than this last storm. Snow depths are not quite as impressive at Winter Park with a 67 inch base, but that is still more than five-and-a-half feet of snow.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” at all elevations. This is only slightly reduced from the “high” level at the start of the week. Use extreme caution in the backcountry, and avoid steeper terrain.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 151 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 28 inches from last week, and more than the 136 inches reported by this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 120% of average for this time of year. This is a 13% increase over last week.
Backcountry skiers report deep powder on the trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. These trails are user-packed, but there’s hasn’t been a lot of use due to the extreme cold.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are in very good condition with plenty of coverage now.
For snowmobilers, conditions are excellent “up top” in the Snowy Range. The new snow is quite light, making for plenty of fluffy powder. As the wind kicks up, whiteout conditions are possible.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off Highway 230. There was minimal machine-packing two weeks ago, but now the routes are user-packed with all the new snow. Expect to break trail on the farther reaches of the trails.
Conditions are excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Getting in and out of both the Tie City and Happy Jack trailheads has been difficult recently due to extensive drifting in the lots and on the access roads. Use caution, especially with low-clearance vehicles. This Sunday marks the first session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs. Expect crowded conditions around the Tie City Trailhead from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The classes run every Sunday for the next four weeks.
The multi-use trails are machine-packed, but conditions remain soft due to all the recent snowfall. Those on fat bikes are reminded to use very low tire pressure to prevent rutting on the trails.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 55 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 13 inch increase from last week. There is 67 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 16 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 78 inches, an increase of 25 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 113 inches, an increase of 46 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 24 inches of snow, an increase of 5 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent. Coverage is very good with daily grooming for skate and classic techniques.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Excellent conditions, but the surface can be soft with all the recent snow.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions with no recent packing. The trails are user-packed with minimal use on those routes farthest from the parking lot.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are excellent with plenty of powder last weekend. New snow is minimal in the forecast before the weekend.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 48-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 27-inch base; 80% of terrain open; no additional information available.
Grand Targhee: 100-inch base; 6 lifts, 89 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 40-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 98-inch base; 13 lifts, 128 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 55-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 57-inch base; 7 lifts, 41 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 48-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 48-inch base; 9 lifts, 132 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 51-inch base; 35 lifts, 186 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 56-inch base; 23 lifts, 152 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 10 lifts, 55 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Keystone: 42-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 48-inch base; 10 lifts, 83 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 115-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 68-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 67-inch base; 24 lifts, 157 trails and 93% of terrain open