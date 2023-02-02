Snow report

Temperatures finally rise slowly through the week. It won’t feel exactly warm, but much better than the start of the week. Unfortunately winds kick up as well, negating some of the warmer temperatures. The storm last weekend dumped hefty amounts of snow in the high country of southeast Wyoming. While minimal new snow is in the forecast the rest of this week, there’s plenty of snow for all outdoor activities.

Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area can expect plenty of sunshine the next few days. It’s a chance to enjoy that steady stream of fresh powder that covered the slopes last week. Total amount came to 11 inches over two days and 22 inches over five days.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus