Mother Nature is in the driver’s seat this week. High winds, plenty of snow and cold temperatures abound. It’s a good time to hunker down and just let blizzard conditions pass before venturing out to enjoy all that new snow. The bulk of the snow ends by Thursday, but short bouts are likely through the weekend. As the snowfall eases, temperatures turn very chilly, but improve somewhat by the weekend.

Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are excellent. The recent storm dumped over a foot of snow, although with wind action, actual measurements are difficult to determine. While there may be short bouts of snow through the weekend, amounts will be only a few inches.

