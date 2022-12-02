...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Laramie
Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
What a difference a day makes. A good foot of snow blanketed the Medicine Bow Mountains overnight from Monday to Tuesday. With a snap of one storm, snow conditions improved considerably. Alas, next up were some very nippy temperatures, and then the wind kicked in to keep it interesting. Temperatures rebound by Friday and into the weekend. Snow could hit the high country again Friday, but most will stay in northwest Wyoming. Expect another good bout of snow and cold with the start of next week. The snow season is now upon us in earnest.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area kicks off its season Friday. The snow should be great for opening day, but bundle up, since conditions could be rather chilly and blustery. Thanks to the recent cold temperatures providing excellent snow-making opportunities, along with the foot of snow earlier this week, skiers and riders can expect the Chute, Pioneer and Colt lifts to be running, with great opening day conditions.
Snow has really come down in northwest Wyoming, and the spigots remain open. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opened last week. Powder is reported, rather than the typical early season machine-groomed conditions. According to the forecast, the ski area should see 24 inches of snow in the next four days and another 18 inches through the weekend.
Nearby Snow King opened a week early, thanks to all the early snow, while, over the pass at Grand Targhee, the area already has 75% of terrain open. The ski area there reports a snowpack that is 131% of average for the season.
Snow depths are considerably less to the south in Colorado, although all ski areas are up and running for the season. Steamboat opened last week and reports a 41-inch base. The area has a snowpack 103% of average for the season. Winter Park is close behind at 98% of average snowpack for this point in the season.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” at all elevations. Avalanches can be triggered in wind-drifted snow on slopes just beneath ridgelines, in cross-loaded gullies, and downhill from steep, convex rollovers.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 32 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. There was 13 inches overnight Monday to Tuesday. This is total increase of 16 inches from last week, and is exactly the same reported by this time last year.
According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is at 81% of average for this time of year. Hopefully, the upcoming rounds of snow storms will improve that percentage.
Backcountry skiers should have excellent conditions from the Green Rock trailhead and on the Upper Libby Creek Trail. Just a week ago, Highway 130 past the closure gate was more suited to hiking than skiing. Hikers reported trekking all the way up to Libby Flats on foot, and someone made the trip via fat bike due to the lack of snow on the roadway. That could be drastically different by this weekend. The snow remains thin on the trails at Corner Mountain and on Barber Lake Trail.
For snowmobilers, there wasn’t much riding up through last weekend. There are no reports of snowpack depths “up top,” except at Medicine Bow Peak, where 33 inches is reported, with a foot falling Monday night. Wind will be considerable, though. Be prepared for white-out conditions.
Snow conditions vary on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Areas south of the pond at the Boy Scout camp are in decent shape and user-packed. Routes closer to the highway, especially along Woods Creek Trail, have marginal snow and a few downed trees.
Grooming on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area starts once there’s enough snow to create a base. Fingers are crossed it could come any day now. The trails are groomed by the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. Check their website or Facebook page for updates.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 15 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, 3 inches more than last week. There is 25 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 13 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 35 inches, an increase of 16 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 33 inches, an increase of 14 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 8 inches of snow, an increase of 5 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Skiers are getting out and creating user-packed routes. Grooming is expected to start very soon.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Fat bikers report good conditions, but with occasional snow-free segments. That could change with the recent snow.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Conditions vary, with the best coverage on the routes farther south. Expect to encounter rocky sections.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape for this early in the season.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: A foot of snow fell earlier this week, but, prior to that, snow depths were low “up top” in the Snowy Range. Highway 130 had spans of open pavement where wind action had cleared the snow.