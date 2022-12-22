There’s cold, and then there’s really, really cold. Thursday will be the later, where temperatures turn so nippy, it is a good day to just stay indoors. For those who have no option but to be outside, be sure to bring out the full winter armor.
On the plus side, the extreme cold will be brief, as temperatures rebound starting Friday. That’s not to say it will be balmy, but at least temperatures moderate, making outdoor activities practical again. After Thursday, weak storms and light snow continue through Christmas, but no big storms are in the forecast.
At the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area the “backside” is open, with 82% of the area available to skiers and riders. Six inches of new snow is forecast for today and early Thursday. After that, snow might fall an inch here and there, but there is no significant snowfall in the forecast through the weekend.
More snow is likely today and then scattered flurries though the weekend in northwest Wyoming. At Grand Targhee, known for powder skiing, another 25 inches of snow is in the forecast for the next few days. Then the brutal cold arrives, potentially bringing some of the coldest temperatures in a few years or more. The same storm hits Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, but new snow depths will be slightly less there. The snowpack in northwest Wyoming is running 118% of average for the season.
The storm today and tomorrow brings more than a foot of snow to areas of Colorado. The forecast is for 16 inches at Steamboat and then another 13 inches on through the weekend and early next week. The forecast at Winter Park is 5 inches with the current storm and then another 5 inches through the weekend. That area is at 100% of average for the season.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. Steep northerly and easterly facing slopes are especially prone to avalanche. The safest areas are slopes with angles less than 30 degrees and not connected to larger, steeper slopes.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 64 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 18 inches from last week, and ahead of the 56 inches reported at this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 91% of average for this time of year. This is a percentage point increase over last week.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. There was fresh powder last weekend, but expect drifted areas and then some wind-scoured exposed slopes.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are in need of snow. Sections of low snow or wind-scouring make these trails somewhat iffy for skiing yet.
For snowmobilers, conditions continue to improve “up top” in the Snowy Range. The warming huts are now in place. Users are reminded there is no trash service. Take out what you bring in, and help keep conditions in the huts clean and neat.
Snow conditions are good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. As of last weekend, the only route getting much traffic was the Jelm Loop. Other routes have about 4 inches of untracked snow.
Conditions are fair on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, but more snow is needed before actual grooming can start. Due to the wind, some sections are hardpacked and quite thin. The trails are all rolled and packed, but lack classic tracks or groomed skate lanes. The multi-use trails are groomed, and offer good conditions for those on fat bikes or snowshoes.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 20 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an increase of 1 inch from last week. There is 25 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of an inch from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 37 inches, an increase of 6 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 39 inches, an increase of 5 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 10 inches of snow, an increase of 4 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are fair to good with a thin base; snow packing is underway, with actual grooming starting once there’s more snow.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Good conditions, with some drifted areas that remain soft.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions, with a mix of wind-packed, skier-packed and unpacked routes.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock going up the mountain are in very good condition, with an improving base; trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are good, but scoured on open and exposed slopes due to wind action. Avalanche danger is moderate.
Quick Numbers Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 36-inch base; 4 lifts, 27 trails and 82% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 13-inch base; no additional information available.
Grand Targhee: 48-inch base; 6 lifts, 94 trails and 84% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 12-inch base; open Wednesdays through Sundays.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 54-inch base; 13 lifts, 111 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 39-inch base; open Fridays through Sundays.
Snow King: 34-inch base; 5 lifts, 38 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 11-inch base; open Fridays through Sundays.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 30-inch base; 6 lifts, 23 trails and 16% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 26-inch base; 16 lifts, 94 trails and 50% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 33-inch base; 17 lifts, 108 trails and 69% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 10 lifts, 32 trails and 49% of terrain open.
Keystone: 24-inch base; 19 lifts, 62 trails and 48% of terrain open.
Loveland: 27-inch base; 7 lifts, 30 trails and 32% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 60-inch base; 15 lifts, 156 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Vail: 44-inch base; 21 lifts, 115 trails and 42% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 34-inch base; 20 lifts, 123 trails and 73% of terrain open.