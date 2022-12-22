Snow report

There’s cold, and then there’s really, really cold. Thursday will be the later, where temperatures turn so nippy, it is a good day to just stay indoors. For those who have no option but to be outside, be sure to bring out the full winter armor.

On the plus side, the extreme cold will be brief, as temperatures rebound starting Friday. That’s not to say it will be balmy, but at least temperatures moderate, making outdoor activities practical again. After Thursday, weak storms and light snow continue through Christmas, but no big storms are in the forecast.

